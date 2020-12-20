Pasciak, Walter W. "Walt"

MADISON - Walter W. "Walt" Pasciak, age 88, of Madison, passed away in peace on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. He was born in Wisconsin Rapids, the son of Carl and Genevieve (Mandry) Pasciak. Walt was married to Joan (Pasciak) Stanke for 30 years. He was a proud patriot, first lieutenant of U.S. Army, and University of Wisconsin-Madison Alumni.

Walt retired from the City of Madison as an assistant comptroller. He was affiliated with Madison Elks 410, Eastside Businessmen's Association, VFW Post 7591, ASPCA, Wounded Warriors, and Veterans Causes.

Walt will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a charitable man, and for his charming ways and the twinkle in his eye. He had a creative mind and liked to share brain teasers. Walt enjoyed fishing, golfing, and watching football - Badgers football warmed him up to cheering for the Clemson Tigers and Packers. He had a love for music.

Walt cherished and appreciated his friendship with his caring neighbors and surrounded himself with amazing people. He was deeply loved by all and was a very proud grandpa.

Walt is survived by his children, Bill (Holly) Pasciak, Jodie (Scott) Graunke and Greg Pasciak; grandchildren, Dana (Tyler) Silvers, Alex Pasciak and Larissa Pasciak; and great-granddaughter, Lola Katz. He was preceded in death by his parents; dear friend and companion of 27 years, Jacquie Bohnsack; and brother, Carl Jr.

A private service will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be donated to the Wounded Warriors Project of Wisconsin, https://www.woundedwarriorsunitedwi.org/donate/. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

