Wanda C. Ziegler

Waunakee/Westport - Wanda C. Ziegler, 85, died on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, April 24, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Willows Tavern, 5485 Willow Rd, Waunakee. A complete obituary previously appeared in the State Journal on March 9, 2022.

