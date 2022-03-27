Warren "Stoney" Birkrem

Feb. 25, 1948 - March 22, 2022

STOUGHTON - Warren "Stoney" Birkrem died peacefully at home with his family by his side March 22, 2022. He was the oldest son and second of ten children born in Stoughton, WI, February 25, 1948, to Wilma & Robert Birkrem, he grew up on the family farm in Deerfield, WI. Warren attended the one room schoolhouse, Prairie Queen School, through 8th grade. He graduated from Deerfield High School in 1966, where he played basketball, football and baseball. Warren was the first male Registered Dental Hygienist graduate of MATC in Madison in 1972. He practiced 44-years, retiring from Access Community Health in Madison, proud to end his career positively impacting his patients lives. Retirement brought special time with his grandchildren, trips to the Northwoods, travels with special friends and he began guitar lessons.

He was known for his one liners, everyone groaned, but we loved them. He was an avid lover of nature, feeding/watching the birds and a true outdoorsman. He was the best dancer!

Warren loved sports, especially the Brewers, Badgers and the Packers. He started playing fast pitch softball at age 16 with his uncles, cousins and many lifelong friends. He played fast pitch softball with Rowley and Schlimgen, Sauk Lanes and sixteen years with the Lake Mills Merchants. At age 44, he "quit when he wanted to qui". This "red headed right hander" was continually sought after by tournament teams and he played in numerous weekend tournaments and camped all over the state for many years. A humble man, he never told anyone he pitched three perfect games. He loved coaching fast pitch girl's softball in Ripon and enjoyed watching his grandchildren's sporting events.

Warren loved hunting and fishing. He began deer hunting in his early twenties with his uncles, and then hunted in the Northwoods with his Dad, a place he knew he would go back to, and did, for over 50 years. The Northwoods Hunting Association is a special group of family and friends that last year included a fourth generation when Warren's grandson joined the group. He enjoyed special fishing trips to Canada with his wife Connie, his cousin John Frey, his brothers and friends. We have many memories on our fishing boat in Canada and WI lakes.

The family cabin in Manitowish Waters was a special place for Warren all year round. He loved walking the woods, especially in the fall, ice and lake fishing, boating, snow shoeing, biking and watching his family making memories. His spirit will always be there with us.

Warren loved old time country music and he and his wife Connie spent their honeymoon in Nashville, the first of a few trips to Music City. The car radio was stuck on Willie's Roadhouse. Those of us who never were country music fans learned to appreciate "some" of his favorite music. He surprised his wife at their wedding with a George Jones song "Walk Through This World With Me".

Warren is survived by his wife Connie of almost twelve years; his four children: Rob, Mike (Tiffany), Laura Mondeik (Justin) and Christian (Alix); three stepchildren: Chris Schneider (Stephanie), Matt Schneider and Erin Hamway (Sam) and his precious grandchildren Grace Schneider, Isaiah & Anja Birkrem, Penny Mondeik and Natalia Hamway; his siblings: Janis (DuWayne) Schumaker, Beverly Schultz, Sharon (Ron) Holzapfel, David (Valerie) Birkrem, Douglas Birkrem, Carrie Ann (Mark) Besch, Gail (Gary) Duckert and Todd (Lisa) Birkrem; brothers-in-law: Lee Fassbender, Dave (Chris) Anderson; Aunt Rachel Frey; many cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, our dear CC family and longtime friend David Ward. He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Constance Birkrem, his sister Barbara Fassbender and brother-in-law Daniel Schulz.

A memorial service will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday April 9, 2022, at OUR SAVIORS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 550 Lincoln Dr. Sun Prairie with Rev. Tim Hansen presiding. Visitation at the church beginning at 9:00 AM until the service at the church on Saturday. There will be a Celebration of Life immediately following the service. In honor of Warren, please feel free to wear WI sporting apparel to his service.

We extend our heartfelt thanks to Dr. Rob Hegeman and his staff at the Wisconsin Carbonne Center and Dr. Tom Casper for many years of compassionate care. Thank you to Agrace Hospice for the care you gave Warren and the support you gave his loved ones.

We love you so much Warren, Pops, Grandpa (Pa) and will miss you dearly.

