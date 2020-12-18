Bull, Warren L.

MADISON - Warren L. Bull, 96, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, after a short bout of pneumonia at Oak Park Place Memory Care. He was born Oct. 15, 1924, to Warren and Pearl (Goodwin). He graduated from East High School after transferring from Janesville High School. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from UW-Madison. Warren joined the U.S. Navy in 1943, serving in World War II and the Korean War in many theaters. In 1950 he married Beatrice (Schmelzer), and they had five children. They were married for 56 years until her passing. He spent his career in the insurance business and retired from Rural Insurance Companies. He was an active member of his churches, including St, Raphael's, St. William's (Janesville) and Our Lady for Queen of Peace, where he served as an usher and councilman. He was a proud member of the UW Alumni Association, Madison and Southern Wisconsin Association of Certified Life Underwriters, Knights of Columbus #531 fourth degree knight and the #531 golf league. He was also a lifetime member of the Madison Elks Club. He was an avid golfer and played until he was 90. Warren also enjoyed UW football, the Green Bay Packers, bowling, poker, euchre, deer hunting and a brandy old fashioned with a mushroom. The family fondly remembers summers in Minocqua and trips to Florida.

Survivors include children, Cheryl of Madison, Jane (Bob) Smelser of Poynette, Fred (Theresa), Peggy Oshefsky of Chicago and Philip (Vicki) of Janesville; brother, Ronald of Madison; sister-in-law, Nancy Schmelzer of Sun Prairie; many nieces and nephews; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; son-in-law, Bob Oshefsky; and numerous in-laws.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE, 405 S. Owen Drive, Madison, on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. Masks will be required, and distancing is expected. Per Warren's request, Badgers themed attire is encouraged. He'll get the red out! A link to the livestream of the service will be available at the Ryan Funeral Home website.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Warren's name to UW Athletics, UW Alumni Association, or Knights of Columbus #531 charitable fund.

