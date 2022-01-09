Menu
Warren La Duke
1957 - 2022
BORN
1957
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Becker-Beal Funeral Home
109 Greenway Cross
Belleville, WI

La Duke, Warren E.

BELLEVILLE - Warren E. La Duke, age 64, of Belleville, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at his home. He was born on Nov. 16, 1957, in Grosse Pointe, Mich., the son of David and Elizabeth (Heckmann) La Duke. Warren grew up in St. Clair Shores and Harper Woods, Mich., graduating from Harper Woods High School in 1975 where he excelled as a football player. He would go on to play football for and graduate from Michigan State University; later he would further his education at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Warren had worked for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation as a utility coordinator for many years until retiring. On Nov. 4, 2006, he married Sheila Hollis in Spring Valley, Wis. He volunteered and served as president and member of the board of directors for the Epilepsy Foundation of Wisconsin. Warren was a railroad buff, and also enjoyed gardening, woodworking, reading, and hunting. He loved to always have some type of building project in the works.

Warren is survived by his wife, Sheila; mother, Elizabeth La Duke; children, Stephanie (Ryan) Helmer, Sara (Shawn) Hayden, Ryan (Nicole) La Duke, Ben (Amy) Howen, Jeff Halama, and Terrence Halama; grandchildren, Chase La Duke, Dawson and Natalie Helmer, Adalyn Halama, Dakota Walters, Mera (Andrew) Rothfelder, Ervie and Amber; and great-grandchildren, Ava Howen and Danaeh Walters. He is further survived by his siblings, Galen (Debra) La Duke, Thomas La Duke, and Betsy (Scott) Peterson and their families.

He was preceded in death by his father, David La Duke; and mother-in-law, Pat Hollis.

A celebration of Warren's life will be held at a later date at the St. James United Church of Christ in Newton, Wis. Inurnment will be in the church cemetery.

The Becker-Beal Funeral Home of Belleville is assisting the family.

Memorials are suggested to the Epilepsy Foundation of Wisconsin.

Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com.


Published by Madison.com on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Becker-Beal Funeral Home
Sponsored by Becker-Beal Funeral Home.
My thoughts and prayers go out to Sheila and Warrens children. Also Mrs. La Duke and Galen, Tom and Betsy. Warren was more than a friend to me we were always together and he was the best man in my weeding he will be greatly missed. HW football was mentioned this is the only picture I have with Warren and myself big warren on the right we were not good but we did give it our all and had fun.
Tony Nosis
Friend
January 20, 2022
