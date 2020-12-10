Denton, Wayne Eugene

AUSTIN, Texas - Wayne Eugene Denton, age 77, died on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, due to COVID complications. Born in Houston, Texas, Wayne was the fourth child of Walter and Elva (Kelly) Denton. He grew up in Lake Charles, La. In 1965, he graduated from TCU and was commissioned into the Transportation Corp of the U.S. Air Force. He served on active duty in Florida and Vietnam before switching to the Reserves and attending the University of Texas School of Law.

After graduating in 1972, he served as a prosecutor and married his late wife, Sarah "Sally" Emma Denton. He spent most of his career at the Texas and National Board of Law Examiners, and as an Air Force Reserve JAG Officer. He retired from the Air Force in 1990 and from the Board of Law Examiners in 2001. In 2015, Wayne married his current wife, Marilyn Vanderhoof, of Madison, Wis.

Wayne took great pleasure in being a father and a grandfather. He taught his sons his love of reading, current events, selfless service, and love of country. Wayne was actively involved in South Austin Kiwanis.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Elva (Kelly) Denton; and wife, Sarah Denton. He is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn; two children, Phil and wife, Jodi, and Sam and wife, Kristen; five grandchildren; sister, Patricia (Denton) Allen; brother, Walter Vernon Denton Jr. and his wife, Peggy, of Lake Charles, La.; sister, Janelle (Denton) Greenhow of Burleson, Texas; several nieces and nephews; and three dogs.

Wayne will be buried at Austin Memorial Park Cemetery next to Sally. Funeral services and burial will be available for viewing online beginning the afternoon of Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. For details, donations, or to share memories see sites.google.com/view/waynedenton.

The family wishes to thank the doctors and staff of the Baylor Scott & White Medical Centers.