Huseth, Wayne LeRoy

BLUE MOUNDS - Wayne LeRoy Huseth, age 81, of Blue Mounds, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare. A graveside service with military honors will be held at Mount Horeb Union Cemetery at a later date, with the Rev. John Twiton presiding. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb

Funeral & Cremation Care

500 N. Eighth Street

(608) 437-5077