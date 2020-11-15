Mathison, Wayne Lew

MADISON - Wayne Lew Mathison, age 78, passed away after a courageous battle with Urothelial cancer and kidney disease. He was born in Madison on Sept. 12, 1942, the son of Alfred and Arlette (Nelson) Mathison. Wayne was the proud father of four children.

He graduated from Madison East High School in 1961. After graduation, he started his 40 + year long career driving semi-trucks, where he drove over two million miles. After his retirement in 2008, he continued to drive 700 miles a week for ART. Wayne will be remembered for his love of his family, friends and his fur grandbabies. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and social gatherings with his weekly Sunday breakfast bunch. He treasured his grandchildren and enjoyed cheering at their sporting events in Stoughton, Sun Prairie and Winona, Minn. He also enjoyed cheering on his grandson at the Columbus Speedway. Wayne had a love for family gatherings, and he cherished his Norwegian heritage; he would plan multiple trips in the fall and trek all over the area for Lutefisk dinners. He was the head griddle master during the annual Lefse making get-together with his children. Wayne, most commonly known as "Pugo," had lifelong friends, and he enjoyed sharing the stories of all the escapades they would encounter throughout the years.

He is survived by his children, Wendy (Jay) Jones, Michael (special friend, Tracy) Mathison, Peggy Mathison and Krissy ( Joe) Carney; grandchildren, Christopher (Chloe), Jayson, Dalton, Payton (Colton), Noah, Joey and Jacob; great-grandchild, Aiden; siblings, the Rev. Ronald Mathison, David (Joan) Mathison, Sharon Barnett, Nancy (Jay) Taylor, Barbara (Dennis) Erickson; and many nieces and nephews. He also is survived by his fur grandbabies, Emma, Nelson, Rex, Josie, Luna, Shadow and Fannie; and his feline companion, Ben.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his great-aunt, Sylvina (Toots) Nelson; and his former wife, Sandra Ann Bredeson.

The family would like to give special thanks to the family of Hobie and Pam Smith, Butch, and Bob, along with numerous lifelong friends, for their love, support, visits and never giving up on him.

Due to Covid, a "Celebration of Life" gathering and inurnment will be held in the spring.

