Shelp, Weldon Donald "Don"

MADISON – Weldon Donald "Don" Shelp, 85, of Madison, passed away on March 13, 2021, at UW Hospital, with his loving wife and family by his side. He was born on March 6, 1936, in Appleton, to Donald and Bernice (LeFevre) Shelp.

Don grew up in Weyauwega and attended the UW-Madison from 1954 to 1958, where he received his bachelor's degree in medical science, and received his doctorate in 1961. He was a member of Phi Kappa Phi, Phi Alpha Sigma, Alpha Omega Alpha, and Phi Chi. Don interned at Presbyterian St. Luke's in Chicago from 1961-1962, and completed his residency in Internal Medicine from 1962-1964 at UW-Madison, where he also completed his renal fellowship from 1964-1966. From there, Don had a long career starting as an instructor in the Department of Internal Medicine and Nephrology, and when he retired in 1998, he was a clinical professor. During this time, Don was also a medical doctor of the dialysis program at Methodist and Meriter hospitals, as well as a consulting nephrologist at St. Mary's Hospital. He served on many committees both at the hospital and for his specialty, he was a Fellow of American College of Physicians, and he authored and co-authored 25 professional scientific papers.

Don married his college sweetheart, Judie Merrill, in June 1960, and together the couple had three wonderful children, Steven, Julie, and Randall. Judie and Don later separated and on Aug. 30, 1992, he married Carolyn Secher (nee Craig), and through that marriage, Don gained three more wonderful children, Craig, Sonia, and Cory.

When he wasn't working or spending time with his family, Don enjoyed playing trumpet, especially jazz. He also enjoyed reading, boating, attending Plato classes, and watching sports. He was an avid Badgers and Packers fan, and he has had season tickets for the Badgers football team since 1963.

Don is survived by his wife, Carolyn; children, Steven (Linda), Julie (Bob), Randall, Craig (Molly), Sonia (Jason), and Cory (Susan); grandchildren, Ellie, Joel, Isaac, Christopher, Adam, Aaron, Jordan, Jacob, Caitlin, Logan, Lucas, Faris, Zayn, and Skyler; one great-grandchild, Jase; and a niece, Amy. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 27 at CRESS FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICE, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison. Friends may greet the family from 10 a.m. until time of service. Burial will take place immediately following service at Middleton Junction Cemetery, 8409 Isaac Drive, Madison. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016, or the Madison Jazz Society School Grant Fund, 5720 Steeplechase Drive, Waunakee, WI 53597. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434