Weldon "Don" Shelp
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
3610 Speedway Road
Madison, WI

Shelp, Weldon Donald "Don"

MADISON – Weldon Donald "Don" Shelp, 85, of Madison, passed away on March 13, 2021, at UW Hospital, with his loving wife and family by his side. He was born on March 6, 1936, in Appleton, to Donald and Bernice (LeFevre) Shelp.

Don grew up in Weyauwega and attended the UW-Madison from 1954 to 1958, where he received his bachelor's degree in medical science, and received his doctorate in 1961. He was a member of Phi Kappa Phi, Phi Alpha Sigma, Alpha Omega Alpha, and Phi Chi. Don interned at Presbyterian St. Luke's in Chicago from 1961-1962, and completed his residency in Internal Medicine from 1962-1964 at UW-Madison, where he also completed his renal fellowship from 1964-1966. From there, Don had a long career starting as an instructor in the Department of Internal Medicine and Nephrology, and when he retired in 1998, he was a clinical professor. During this time, Don was also a medical doctor of the dialysis program at Methodist and Meriter hospitals, as well as a consulting nephrologist at St. Mary's Hospital. He served on many committees both at the hospital and for his specialty, he was a Fellow of American College of Physicians, and he authored and co-authored 25 professional scientific papers.

Don married his college sweetheart, Judie Merrill, in June 1960, and together the couple had three wonderful children, Steven, Julie, and Randall. Judie and Don later separated and on Aug. 30, 1992, he married Carolyn Secher (nee Craig), and through that marriage, Don gained three more wonderful children, Craig, Sonia, and Cory.

When he wasn't working or spending time with his family, Don enjoyed playing trumpet, especially jazz. He also enjoyed reading, boating, attending Plato classes, and watching sports. He was an avid Badgers and Packers fan, and he has had season tickets for the Badgers football team since 1963.

Don is survived by his wife, Carolyn; children, Steven (Linda), Julie (Bob), Randall, Craig (Molly), Sonia (Jason), and Cory (Susan); grandchildren, Ellie, Joel, Isaac, Christopher, Adam, Aaron, Jordan, Jacob, Caitlin, Logan, Lucas, Faris, Zayn, and Skyler; one great-grandchild, Jase; and a niece, Amy. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 27 at CRESS FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICE, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison. Friends may greet the family from 10 a.m. until time of service. Burial will take place immediately following service at Middleton Junction Cemetery, 8409 Isaac Drive, Madison. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016, or the Madison Jazz Society School Grant Fund, 5720 Steeplechase Drive, Waunakee, WI 53597. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434


Published by Madison.com from Mar. 17 to Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
3610 Speedway Road, Madison, WI
Mar
27
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
3610 Speedway Road, Madison, WI
Mar
27
Burial
Middleton Junction Cemetery
8409 Isaac Drive, Madison, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
I can´t say that I knew Don well. But I shared patients with him for many years. And the trait that always stood out was "kindness". He was kind to patients and kind to me. And such kindness goes a long way in easing patients´ fear as well as reassuring a referring physician. Rest In Peace, Don. You did yeoman work on this earth, and left us all in a better place. Greg
Gregory Sheehy
March 21, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
March 21, 2021
I was hired by Don in 1988. We subsequently spent many years together as both friends and colleagues until his retirement. I am saddened to learn of his passing.
Ed Ahrens
March 18, 2021
My memories of Dr. Don Shelp go back to about 1963 when he was an intern at UW Hospital and I was chief medical resident, responsible for intern assignments, and shared mentoring of their hospital duties. In addition to being one of the best interns of his group, he was a genuinely nice guy to work with. He gave recollections of working in his father's Wauwega pharmacy and introduced me to Wauwega cheese. He was an excellent physician, known for his cheerful and friendly demeanor and compassionate medical care. He had a great smile. The University of Wisconsin medical program is better for Dr. Shelp's contributions. I remember him fondly.
Steven Babcock, MD
March 18, 2021
Jim and I are so sorry for your loss. All the best during this tough time.
Linda Jackson
March 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results