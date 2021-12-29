Menu
Wendall Christensen
ABOUT
Oregon High School
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Oregon
1150 Park St
Oregon, WI

Christensen, Wendall Roger

OREGON – Wendall Roger Christensen, age 87, of Oregon, Wis., passed away Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, surrounded by family. He was born Aug. 10, 1934, in Madison, the son of Leslie and Leota (Short) Christensen.

Wendall graduated from Oregon High School in 1952 and married Marjorie Hefty on Dec. 17, 1955. Together, they farmed in the town of Oregon until 1980, and then moved to Vesper, Wis., and later to Antigo, where he worked as a field representative for AMPI/Foremost Farms until his retirement in 1998.

Wendall was a wonderful person with a great sense of humor. He was very helpful and always generous. He enjoyed baseball and softball, snowmobiling, playing cards and socializing and loved being an avid Packers and Brewers fan. He was a member of the Lions Club, the Oregon Township Board and active in his church.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Marjorie; children, Darlene (Paul) Beebe, Dale (Pam) Christensen, Dawn Glover, Dee (Wayne) Ace and Dennis (Angie) Christensen; nine grandchildren, Jason Christensen (Renae), Jesse (Taya) Christensen, Casey Glover (Becca), Bailey Glover (Shawn), Angie (Lee) Haag, Joann (Dan) Schraufnagel, Chester (Holly) Ace, Shelly (Lance) Brugger and Brooke Ace (Coltin); 15 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Edith Christensen; brother-in-law, William Maher; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Lennis Christensen and Dallas (Catherine) Christensen; and his sister, Nahldean Maher.

A funeral service will be held at ST. JOHN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 625 E. Netherwood St., Oregon, on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at 11 a.m., with a luncheon to follow. A visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., and again on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Burial will take place at Storytown Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church in Oregon or to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Oregon

Funeral & Cremation Care

1150 Park St.

(608) 835-3515


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Gunderson Oregon Funeral & Cremation Care
1150 Park St., Oregon
Dec
31
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. John's Lutheran Church (Oregon)
625 E. Netherwood St., Oregon
Dec
31
Funeral service
11:00a.m. - 11:45a.m.
St. John's Lutheran Church (Oregon)
625 E. Netherwood St., Oregon
Dec
31
Service
12:30p.m. - 2:30p.m.
St. John's Lutheran Church (Oregon)
625 E. Netherwood St., Oregon
Dec
31
Graveside service
12:00p.m. - 12:30p.m.
Storytown Cemetery
-, Oregon
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Oregon
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jen Havens
January 2, 2022
I am so sorry for the loss of a great man. He always had a smile and something nice to say. I'll always remember his help at the smorgasbord hauling all the turkeys. You are in my thoughts and prayers
Lynn Hubert
December 30, 2021
Please accept my sympathy for your loss.
Jerry Bollig
Work
December 29, 2021
