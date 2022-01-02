Stiemke, Wesley B.

MONONA - Our loving father, Wesley Bernard Stiemke, age 94, was welcomed into God's heavenly arms, surrounded in love by his family, on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. He was born on Nov. 14, 1927, in Watertown, the son of Bernard and Hattie (Fenner) Stiemke. Wesley graduated from Watertown High School with the class of 1945. On Aug. 17, 1957, he was united in marriage to Ethel Ernst, and together they celebrated 59 loving years.

Wesley grew up during World War II, and following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and proudly served from 1946-1947. Wesley was an active member and volunteer of Lake Edge Lutheran Church, where he was on the church council and enjoyed singing in the church choir. He had a passion for handball, tennis and bicycling. Wes was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hiking and birdwatching. He worked as a printing estimator for Straus Printing for over 35 years, retiring in 1991. Following retirement, Wesley enjoyed volunteering at Meriter Hospital, singing with the Monona Singers and attending Elderhostels around the U.S. with Ethel.

Wesley is survived by his three daughters, Susan (Mark) Quinnell, Sally (Jim "Butch") Nachreiner and Sara (Dan) Kerwin; seven grandchildren, Annie (Kendra) Getschel, Ashley (Dylan White) VanNeck, Ali (Andrew) Rex, Emily (Brian Tolly) Quinnell Tolly, Evan Quinnell, Erin (Brendan Kim) Kerwin and Sam Kerwin; six great-grandchildren, Ascher, McKinley, Archer, Quinn, Talia and Krew; five nieces; and one nephew.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ethel; and his sister, Evelyn (Karl) Schuchter.

A funeral service will be held at LAKE EDGE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4032 Monona Drive, Madison, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the church from 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lake Edge Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Facemasks will be required for the funeral service and visitation.

As Wes would say, "Keep a song in your heart."

