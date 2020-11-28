NEENAH - Willard C. "Bill" Haga passed away on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, surrounded by his family, after a short battle with cancer. The family will have a private funeral service with a memorial Mass to follow later next year.
Funeral services provided by:
Kessler Funeral Home - Neenah
GUEST BOOK
4 Entries
Bill was known for his humor and mischievousness (some teasing as I recall). In January 1969 with my husband to be soon leaving for the Air Force our wedding was to be immediate family only. Billy came along with Grandpa Lease and that was okay. I have only fond memories of ur encounters with Billy over the years. Jane (Harris) Witzman
Jane Witzman
Family
November 25, 2020
Nancy - My heart and thoughts go out to you and your family. Thinking of you - Jenny Hill
November 25, 2020
We are so sorry that he was taken so young. Bill was a great neighbor who always had a smile and kind words when we crossed paths. Our prayers for all of you!