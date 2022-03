I was so sad to hear this news, my heart goes out to your family during this time and through the days ahead. High school wasn´t the easiest time for me, but having the support of Mr. Albright as my home room teacher for all four years made a such a positive difference in my life. I will also remember the bird watching trips to Edna Taylor as well as volunteering in the arboretum. He was a wonderful human being in so many ways and I was so lucky to know him. Wishing your family peace in the days ahead. Please reach out as I am also in the Cottage Grove area. :) [email protected]