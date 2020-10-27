Argue, William John "Bill"

NEW GLARUS - William John Argue, age 89, of New Glarus, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones.

Family funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at the BECKER-BEAL FUNERAL HOME, 109 Greenway Cross, Belleville, Wis., with Pastor Kelli Fischer officiating. Burial with military honors will be in the Montrose Pioneer Cemetery.

A visitation will precede the funeral service from 10 a.m. until time of services on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at the BECKER-BEAL FUNERAL HOME in Belleville. Please follow current mask and social distancing guidelines.

A public celebration of Bill's life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com.