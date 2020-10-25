Menu
Search
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
William Ashley

Ashley, William Dayton "Bill"

MADISON – William Dayton Ashley passed away at St. Mary's Hospital on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2020, at the age of 96. He was born on May 12, 1924, at home in Poynette, Wis., the only child of Elmer D. and Myrtle (Jellings) Ashley.

Bill was a proud Madison Eastsider and graduated from East High School in 1942. In 1944 he married his sweetheart, Margaret Browne, and together they raised three daughters. They were married for 74 years until her passing in 2018.

Bill enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Force and served in Sarasota, Fla. After returning from the service, he was employed by Oscar Mayer Company for 38 years, and retired in 1984. In his retirement he enjoyed feeding the squirrels and many backyard birds, and watching the Packers, Badgers and Brewers. He was also a member of the same Euchre card club for over 60 years.

William is survived by twin daughters, Katherine Christenson and Kathleen Scott; four grandsons, Scott (Sarah) Zielinski of Roseville, Minn., Matthew (Kimberly) Zielinski of Platteville, Wis., Christopher (friend, Brittney Land) Scott of West Valley City, Utah, and Brian Scott of Eugene, Ore.; and by four great-grandsons, Dayton, Kai, William and Asher. He was preceded in death by his wife; daughter, Judy; and son-in-law, Bruce Zielinski.

A celebration of life for William will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Madison.com on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson East Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.