Ashley, William Dayton "Bill"

MADISON – William Dayton Ashley passed away at St. Mary's Hospital on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2020, at the age of 96. He was born on May 12, 1924, at home in Poynette, Wis., the only child of Elmer D. and Myrtle (Jellings) Ashley.

Bill was a proud Madison Eastsider and graduated from East High School in 1942. In 1944 he married his sweetheart, Margaret Browne, and together they raised three daughters. They were married for 74 years until her passing in 2018.

Bill enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Force and served in Sarasota, Fla. After returning from the service, he was employed by Oscar Mayer Company for 38 years, and retired in 1984. In his retirement he enjoyed feeding the squirrels and many backyard birds, and watching the Packers, Badgers and Brewers. He was also a member of the same Euchre card club for over 60 years.

William is survived by twin daughters, Katherine Christenson and Kathleen Scott; four grandsons, Scott (Sarah) Zielinski of Roseville, Minn., Matthew (Kimberly) Zielinski of Platteville, Wis., Christopher (friend, Brittney Land) Scott of West Valley City, Utah, and Brian Scott of Eugene, Ore.; and by four great-grandsons, Dayton, Kai, William and Asher. He was preceded in death by his wife; daughter, Judy; and son-in-law, Bruce Zielinski.

A celebration of life for William will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

