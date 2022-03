Barnidge, William John and Susan Jo

SUN PRAIRIE - William John Barnidge, 87, passed away March 31, 2021, preceded by his beloved wife, Susan Jo Barnidge, 78, who passed away Feb. 16, 2021. They were owners of William Jon Salons. Their marriage was filled with admiration, love, laughter, and adventure. They will be missed by so many lives that they touched. They are survived by their children, Kerry, Chris, Kelly, Debbie, Jeff, Cory, Dean (deceased), TJ, Melanie, Angie and their families.