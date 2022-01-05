Menu
William "Bill" Blatterman
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Oregon
1150 Park St
Oregon, WI

Blatterman, William "Bill" Carl

MADISON / OREGON - William "Bill" Carl Blatterman, age 67, passed away on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, surrounded by his beloved family. He was born on Jan. 18, 1954, in Madison, Wis., to Glenn and Lois Blatterman.

Bill was a hard-working family man with a heart of gold - everything he did was for his family. His two daughters were his world, and when he met Kristine in 2000, he gained a beloved wife and three sons. Family always made him happy and smile. His love for animals was undeniable, especially his little puppies. He was a social butterfly who loved to chat, tell stories and could always make you laugh.

This hard-working successful man started his construction business in 1982 from concrete to building houses - he was a perfectionist, and no detail went unnoticed. He loved being at the job site and working with the guys and talking shop. He took much pride in his landscaping and flower beds.

He adored his children and grandchildren. He especially enjoyed social gatherings, family dinners, family vacations, watching the kids sporting events (never missed a soccer game or ski show), coffee visits, working on projects with the boys and watching A&E feed the fish - he just loved to be around his family.

Bill is survived by his wife, Kristine; children, Heather (Paul) Carow, Melissa (Nick) Haak, Ricky (Erin) Arsenault, Shawn (Lisa) Arsenault and Nicholas Arsenault; grandchildren, Lily, Brooke, Lexi, Adelyn and Evan William ("A&E"), Corbin and Bodhi; brother, Don (Rhoda) Blatterman; sister, Janice (Gene) Schulz; aunt, Alice Blatterman; and of course, his beloved puppies, Koko, Bubba, and Lil Wolfie; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and nephew.

A funeral service will be held at ST. JOHN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 625 E. Netherwood St., Oregon, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Burial will be in the Town of Dunn Burying Grounds, followed by a luncheon at the church at 12:30 p.m. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to UW Carbone Cancer Center or Paddy's Paws (animal rescue). Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Published by Madison.com on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Jan
7
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
ST. JOHN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH
625 E. Netherwood St., Oregon, WI
Jan
7
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
ST. JOHN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH
625 E. Netherwood St., Oregon, WI
Funeral services provided by:
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
RIP Billy.
Jeff McCord
January 7, 2022
My condolences to the family. Heather I´m so sorry for your fathers passing. Sarona let me know today. Treasure the memories you had with him. He will always be in your heart today and always.
Debbie Callies
Other
January 6, 2022
Sorry to hear about Bill's passing. We had a lot of great times together. I especially remember our Escanaba smelting trips and the time he almost took my truck door off back peddling from a snake. It was hilarious. I'll miss him.
Ginner
Friend
January 5, 2022
Melissa I heard from Valerie of your father's death. I am so sorry. I express to the entire family my deepest sympathy. I never met him but I know he loved all of you. He has left this earth but will always be with you in your hearts. Talk to him when you need to or want to and he will hear you.
Gail Beckwith
Friend
January 5, 2022
