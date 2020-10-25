Boltz, William Thomas "Bill"

FORT COLLINS, Colo. - William Thomas "Bill" Boltz, 81, born in Watertown, Wis., to William and Veronica Boltz. Bill married Marilyn Gail Smith in 1962. They moved to Fort Collins, Colo., in 1976 and lived in the same home until her passing. William retired from Kodak in 2000 as a maintenance technician. William was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn. He is survived by sons, Brian (Sherri) Boltz and Kevin (Susan) Boltz; grandchildren, Morgan Boltz, Jessica (Joshua) Pohlman, Tayler Boltz, Amanda (Seth) Moldenhauer and Shelsee Shackelford; and his great-granddaughter, Claire Pohlman. Funeral services are by family invite only please. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Association. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.allnuttftcollins.com.