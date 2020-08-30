Bradish, William R. "Bill"

COLUMBUS - William R. "Bill" Bradish, age 68, died at his home on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, of a cardiovascular event. He was born on Aug. 28, 1951, in Neenah, to Raymond and Marie (Ciske) Bradish.

He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point with a degree in Natural Resources and returned to complete a science education degree. He taught science at Seymour Middle School and biology at Rio Middle/High School.

Bill was married to Sharon Rindt on June 18, 1983, in Columbus, and together they had two children. Bill was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, who valued his family above all else. He will be remembered for his positive energy, kind encouragement, empathetic listening skills, and his well-timed "dad humor."

Bill loved nature and wildlife, and he took every opportunity to spend time outdoors -- fishing, hunting, gardening and riding his tractor. He often took his family on vacation out west where they camped, hiked and fished for trout. Bill thrived in retirement, finding his passion in woodworking and music. He made furniture for his family and dogs, and toys for his granddaughter. After many years of being too busy to play the banjo, he took a refresher class and enjoyed playing almost every day.

Survivors include his wife, Sharon, of Columbus, son Andrew (Heidi) of Downers Grove, Ill., and daughter Caitlin (David) Riechers of Madison; granddaughter Hannah Bradish; three sisters: Marilyn (Dave) Brown, of Tonasket, Wash., Kathy Bradish and Elizabeth (Mike) Brozek, both of Madison; three brothers: John (Rita) of Appleton, Paul (Debra) of Lodi, and Mark (Kristy) of Oshkosh; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Due to Covid-19, no services are planned at this time. Memorials may be directed to the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health or Columbia County CASA, Inc. - Court appointed Special Advocates.

