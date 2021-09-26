Menu
William "Bill" Breene
Breene, William M. "Bill"

WAUNAKEE - William M. "Bill" Breene, 91, Waunakee, died on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at the Waunakee Manor Health Care Center. Bill is survived by his wife, Patricia.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 29, at 11 a.m. at ST. JOHN'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 209 South St., Waunakee. Monsignor James Gunn will officiate. Friends may call at the church on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will take place on Thursday, Sept. 30, at 11 a.m. at the GOEKLE CEMETERY in Glen Haven, Wis.

Published by Madison.com on Sep. 26, 2021.
I am sorry to only find out today (10-28-2021) that my dear friend, Bill, had passed. I worked with Bill during my time at the University of Minnesota and shared in the experience of his great combination of science and humor. Bill had developed a wonderful way to take notes at seminars and classes. He composed limericks that wove together the science and Bill´s keen sense of humor. I remember one day I went to see Bill and we got talking about his poetry. He said, "I have you in my files from when you interviewed for the job at Minnesota" so I asked if I could have a copy. It was hilarious so I went back another time to see who else had been the subject of his masterful limericks. He had most everyone from Frank Busta to Howard Morris (both from within the department) to Peter Walstra (a dairy science guru from the Netherlands). In each case he took the science being presented and turned it into very humorous poetry. I tried a few times to get him to publish his entire collection. I still have several of his limericks in my file. Bill Breene was my friend! He often called Howard Morris the ancient cheesemaker, himself the senior cheesemaker and he always referred to me as the junior cheesemaker. I will always think about Bill with great fondness and I hope I get to meet him again in the next life!
Eric Bastian
October 28, 2021
Verle Grove
October 5, 2021
Dr. Breene was truly a great man and educator. One of the great things he always taught was application of what you learn, and also that if you don´t know something use your networking skills to find the answers. I will always remember his great sense of humor, warm smile, and his searching through his files to find something I asked him about. I will miss him stopping by each year to say hi when he went to his dental appointment at the U. My deepest condolences Pat. May God grant you his peace.
Ray Miller
Work
September 29, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear about the loss of one of my mentors - Dr. Breene. Dr. Breene was my Collage Advisor. I was lucky enough to have revived one of his famous poems last Christmas in a letter from him. No matter what kind of day you were having, you would leave his office laughing and in a good mood!!!!
Rocky Fenske
School
September 29, 2021
Dr. Breene was my graduate professor and advisor at the U of Minnesota from 1988-92. I owe him a lot. Condolences to his wife, Pat.
Kent Schnetzler
School
September 28, 2021
Patricia, Our sympathies to you. Many special memories from our time at UW Madison and gatherings later. Respectfully, Leo and Janet Zehren
Leo & Janet Zehren
September 28, 2021
Bill was a great professor at the University of Minnesota in Dairy Products Processing. Graduate students who studies with Bill are scattered throughout the US but especially in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Thanks for your service Bill. Rest in peace.
Daryl Lund
Work
September 26, 2021
