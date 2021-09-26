I am sorry to only find out today (10-28-2021) that my dear friend, Bill, had passed. I worked with Bill during my time at the University of Minnesota and shared in the experience of his great combination of science and humor. Bill had developed a wonderful way to take notes at seminars and classes. He composed limericks that wove together the science and Bill´s keen sense of humor. I remember one day I went to see Bill and we got talking about his poetry. He said, "I have you in my files from when you interviewed for the job at Minnesota" so I asked if I could have a copy. It was hilarious so I went back another time to see who else had been the subject of his masterful limericks. He had most everyone from Frank Busta to Howard Morris (both from within the department) to Peter Walstra (a dairy science guru from the Netherlands). In each case he took the science being presented and turned it into very humorous poetry. I tried a few times to get him to publish his entire collection. I still have several of his limericks in my file. Bill Breene was my friend! He often called Howard Morris the ancient cheesemaker, himself the senior cheesemaker and he always referred to me as the junior cheesemaker. I will always think about Bill with great fondness and I hope I get to meet him again in the next life!

Eric Bastian October 28, 2021