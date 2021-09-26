Breene, William M. "Bill"
WAUNAKEE - William M. "Bill" Breene, 91, Waunakee, died on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at the Waunakee Manor Health Care Center. Bill is survived by his wife, Patricia.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 29, at 11 a.m. at ST. JOHN'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 209 South St., Waunakee. Monsignor James Gunn will officiate. Friends may call at the church on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will take place on Thursday, Sept. 30, at 11 a.m. at the GOEKLE CEMETERY in Glen Haven, Wis.
