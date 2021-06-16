Brunner, William Joseph "Bill"

PHOENIX - William Joseph "Bill" Brunner passed away unexpectedly on June 8, 2021, at the age of 84. Bill will be fondly remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, jokester, musician, and loyal friend. Bill was born to Josephine (Bower) and Frank Brunner in Blue Mounds, Wis., on Feb. 12, 1937, the youngest of 10 children. He grew up on the family farm and graduated from Black Earth High School in 1955.

As a child and during high school, Bill excelled at music and performed with several different singing groups. Bill joined a quartet with high school classmates who performed at events and at the high school commencement ceremony. Following high school, Bill was a member of the performing group "The Bards," along with Phil Dybdahl and Paul Skalet. The Bards recorded and performed around southern and central Wisconsin, and were featured singing local advertising jingles. The Bards chose to sing mostly folk music and ballads. Bill once quipped "You've got to drive a car with fender skirts, wear a mad look, and have a guitar that's always out of tune to play rock 'n roll." Bill also sang solos for many weddings of nieces and nephews and others.

Bill was a printer by trade, and worked for College Printing/American Printing and Publishing in Madison, Wis., for 25-plus years. In 1986 Bill moved with wife, Nancee, to Scottsdale, Ariz., and continued his printing career at Imperial Lithographics and O'Day Printing, until his retirement in 2005.

Bill and Nancee were Charter Members of the Madison Packer Backers club, and Bill was a devoted Packers fan to his last breath. He and Nancee traveled to many Packers games both in Lambeau Field and on fondly remembered chartered road trips with the Packer Backers. Bill also enjoyed traveling on multiple trips to Europe, including a visit to his grandfather's ancestral home in Purbach, Austria.

Bill married the love of his life, Nancee (Olson), on April 12, 1958. Together they had three children, Ralph Brunner (Paula), Pewaukee, Wis., Tim Brunner (Christina), Phoenix, Ariz., and Josie (James) Nelson, Phoenix, Ariz., who gave them nine grandchildren (Dominic Valencia, Phoenix, Ariz.; Kristofer Brunner, Gilbert, Ariz.; Kiersten Nelson, Phoenix, Ariz.; Jerek Brunner (d. 1991); Jaysen Brunner, Chandler, Ariz.; Kari Nelson, Hayward, Calif.; Julianna Brunner; Scottsdale, Ariz.; Natalie Brunner, Pewaukee, Wis.; Roman Brunner, Pewaukee, Wis.) and two great-grandchildren (Penelope Brunner, Chandler, Ariz.; Rylan Valencia, Phoenix, Ariz.). Bill is also survived by one brother, Donald Brunner, Mount Horeb, Wis.; and lots of nieces and nephews and longtime friends. He will be missed by so many; please remember him with laughter, love, and compassion.

A celebration of life Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on July 1 at ST. BENEDICT CATHOLIC CHURCH, 16223 S. 48th St., Phoenix, AZ 85048. Friends may greet the family from 9:30 a.m. until the service begins. For those unable to attend, a livestream of the service will be available on the Church YouTube Channel (click the YouTube Icon on the upper right at www.stbenedict.org). A reception to remember Bill will be held immediately following the service at the AHWATUKEE EVENT CENTER, 4700 E. Warner Road, Phoenix, AZ, 84044. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Vincent de Paul Conference – St. Benedict, at the church address above.