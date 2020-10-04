Chambers, William "Bill"

MONROE - William "Bill" Chambers, 87, of Monroe, Wis., passed away peacefully on Sept. 19, 2020.

Bill was born April 2, 1933, in South Wayne, Wis., to Stuart and Edna (Germann) Chambers. After graduating from South Wayne High School in 1951, he attended the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. In 1953, Bill joined the U.S. Army and was stationed in Wurzburg, Germany, where he played first trumpet in the First Division Band. Upon returning home, Bill completed his degree in Agriculture, along with a minor in music. He completed his Masters in Music at UW-Stevens Point. In 1958, his talent and love for music landed him his first teaching position. Bill taught Band and Choir for the Granton School District from 1958 to 1963, followed by teaching Junior High Band in Black River Falls as the Instrumental Director. In 1964 he was hired as the band instructor by the Loyal School District. While in Loyal, Bill also worked in sales for local radio station WCCN. This position, combined with his love for music and knack for teaching, opened the door for him to join Ward-Brodt Music Company as a School Service Representative.

Bill shared his love for music with everyone who knew him. He started his first polka band as a junior in high school. He went on to play lead trumpet with the Danny Stauss Polka Band, and assembled a seven-piece band of his own. Upon moving to Madison, he formed The Bill Chambers Trio. The trio played gigs throughout Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, and even internationally onboard two Caribbean cruises. Bill was also a passionate cribbage player and was always up for a cup of coffee and a game or two.

Bill married Joanne DeRemer in 1958, and together they had three daughters, Debra (David) Goldbach, Dawn (Dan) Soma, and Diane (Mark) Selz. Bill's family meant more to him than anything else in the world, something he often mentioned. He was incredibly proud of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Bill is survived by his daughters, Debra (David) Goldbach, Diane (Mark) Selz; 10 grandchildren and their spouses; five great-grandchildren; siblings, Robert (Reva) Chambers, Barbara (Ronald) Thurston; and many nieces and nephews. He is proceeded in death by his parents, Stuart and Edna; and daughter, Dawn.

A private funeral service will be held at the Shriner Hager Gohlke Funeral Home with the Rev Todd Hackman officiating. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, anytime from 12 to 3 p.m. at the FRIENDLY INN, located at 1335 17th St. Monroe, WI 53566.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the "Bill Chambers Young Musicians in Need" fund at Ward-Brodt Music Company, 5976 Executive Dr. Suite A, Fitchburg, WI 53719.

Bill's song has ended, but the melody lingers on in our hearts. "Das ist alles"