William Dougherty
1924 - 2020
Dougherty, William Francis

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. - William Francis Dougherty, 96, born in Freeport, Ill., on Sep 1, 1924, died on Oct. 9, 2020, with his devoted wife, Beverly, at his bedside.

Bill served in the U.S. Marine Corps in Guam during World War II. Married to Beverly Satterlee on Nov. 24, 1951, they had 68 wonderful years together. Bill was a man of great integrity who worked for the U.S. Government in Washington D.C. for 22 years. He then retired to Madison, Wis., then to North Palm Beach, Fla.

Memorial Services were held at St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.



Published by Madison.com on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Howard Quattlebaum Funeral, Cremation and Event Center
