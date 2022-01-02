Menu
William Drenkhahn
Cress Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Stoughton
206 W. Prospect Street
Stoughton, WI

Drenkhahn, William R.

STOUGHTON - William R. Drenkhahn, age 88, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Azzura Memory Care in Stoughton. He was born Feb. 1, 1933, in Paw Paw, Mich., to the late Walter and Freida Drenkhahn. William married Shirley Riddle on May 10, 1953, and she passed away.

He lived all over the U.S. and in foreign countries while serving our country in the U.S. Air Force. He served a tour in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star. William served over 20 years with the Air Force OSI and a member of VFW Post 238. He also worked for 19 years for Dane County.

William played trumpet and was a member of the Musician's Union and was a member of the Monday Morning Dixie Band and also the Lost Century Jazz Band.

He is survived by his two children, Gregory (Jill) Drenkhahn and Pamela (Michael) West; grandchildren, Tera, Heather, Jimmy and Cassie; great-grandchildren, Beau, Gregory, Rhea, Kaitlin, Abigail and Ace; and special friend, Laurel Trainor; and is further survived by other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; daughter, Vickie (Clay) Doss; grandson, Franco; brothers, Walter and Robert; and a sister, Lois Rock.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 3, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 206 W. Prospect St., Stoughton. Burial will follow at Wheeler Prairie Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the service at the funeral home on Monday.

Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare. Special thanks to Azzura Memory Care for the care given to William.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

206 W. Prospect St., P.O. Box 231, Stoughton

(608) 873-9244


Published by Madison.com on Jan. 2, 2022.
Cress Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Stoughton
Greg, Pam and family, So sorry for your loss. Bill was a wonderful brother-in-law to me. I remember many good time that our families had together. Love, Aunt Gladys
Gladys Drenkhahn
Family
January 4, 2022
So very sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers.
kathy ritchart
Friend
January 4, 2022
So sorry for your loss Pam, my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Cindy Severson (Chadwick) Mike's daughter..
January 2, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Olson-Holzhuter-Cress Funeral Service, Inc.
January 2, 2022
