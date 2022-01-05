Egli, William Ray

MAZOMANIE - William Ray Egli, age 75, of Mazomanie, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at his home. He was born on Sept. 11, 1946, in Monroe, the son of Ervin and Rose (Peterson) Egli.

Bill graduated from Brodhead High School. He served in the U.S. Navy from August 1964 to April 1967 as a machinist mate. Bill married Mary P. (Cutler) Egli on Jan. 15, 1977, at "The Little Brown Church" in Nashua, Iowa. He worked as a steamfitter and was a member of Steamfitters Local Union No. 601. He was a member of American Legion Post No. 245, Cross Plains.

Bill was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers and NASCAR racing. He enjoyed restoring tractors and rebuilding Simplicitys. Bill also enjoyed helping his neighbors keep the weeds and leaves at bay. He was a lifelong outdoorsman, taking his family camping, fishing, and hunting, as well as spending time at Smokey Hollow Campground.

Bill is survived by his wife, Mary P. Egli; their sons, Steve Walls, Christopher (Sherilyn) Walls, Charlie (Deb) Egli and Tom (Brenda) Egli; three daughters, Virginia (Stephen Pelicano) Egli, Shawn (Brian) Hebl and Heather (Mike) Anstett; 18 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews

He was preceded in death by father, Ervin Egli; mother, Rose Egli; two brothers, Kris Egli and Kenny Egli; and sister, Sharon Ochs.

A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON CROSS PLAINS FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2421 Church St., Cross Plains, at 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, with military rites to follow. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 2 p.m. until the time of the service on Friday. Friends and family are invited to a luncheon at the CROSS PLAINS AMERICAN LEGION NO. 245, 2217 American Legion Drive, Cross Plains, following the services.

