Erickson, William John "Bill"

MADISON - Our beloved husband, father and grandfather, William John "Bill" Erickson, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, after a brief illness. Bill was born to Maynard W. Erickson and Leona (Rosenfeldt) Erickson on Aug. 14, 1942, in Marshfield, Wis. He received his education in Loyal, graduating from Loyal High School in 1960 and two years later from Madison Business College, after which he started employment with Struck and Irwin. In 1966 he began his career at Demco, retiring in 2004 as Vice President of Operations. Bill has been a member of Waunakee Rotary since 1976, enjoying performing community services, camaraderie with the club, and humanitarian work in Honduras and Haiti. He'll be remembered for his fun loving ways, his love for his family and friends, his "Mr. Fix-it" abilities, and his love of boating and cottage on the river.

On Nov. 9, 1963, Bill married his high school sweetheart, Jeanette Elsinger Erickson, who survives. He is further survived by his daughters, Jill (Robert) Neimon and Susan (Matt) Tapp; and grandchildren, Cassidy Steinberg, Gabrielle Steinberg, Amanda Neimon, Max Neimon and Will Neimon.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 16, at 11 a.m. at ST. MARY OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5460 Mary Lake Road, Waunakee. Monsignor James Gunn will officiate. Friends may call at the church on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. A reception will follow at Rex's Innkeeper in Waunakee.

Our thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at SSM Health for their kindness and caring during Bill's illness. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established by the family at a later date.

Winn-Cress

Funeral and Cremation Service

5785 Highway Q, Waunakee

(608) 849-4513