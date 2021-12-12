Menu
William "Bill" Erickson
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Winn-Cress Funeral & Cremation Services - Waunakee
5785 Hwy. Q
Waunakee, WI

Erickson, William John "Bill"

MADISON - Our beloved husband, father and grandfather, William John "Bill" Erickson, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, after a brief illness. Bill was born to Maynard W. Erickson and Leona (Rosenfeldt) Erickson on Aug. 14, 1942, in Marshfield, Wis. He received his education in Loyal, graduating from Loyal High School in 1960 and two years later from Madison Business College, after which he started employment with Struck and Irwin. In 1966 he began his career at Demco, retiring in 2004 as Vice President of Operations. Bill has been a member of Waunakee Rotary since 1976, enjoying performing community services, camaraderie with the club, and humanitarian work in Honduras and Haiti. He'll be remembered for his fun loving ways, his love for his family and friends, his "Mr. Fix-it" abilities, and his love of boating and cottage on the river.

On Nov. 9, 1963, Bill married his high school sweetheart, Jeanette Elsinger Erickson, who survives. He is further survived by his daughters, Jill (Robert) Neimon and Susan (Matt) Tapp; and grandchildren, Cassidy Steinberg, Gabrielle Steinberg, Amanda Neimon, Max Neimon and Will Neimon.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 16, at 11 a.m. at ST. MARY OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5460 Mary Lake Road, Waunakee. Monsignor James Gunn will officiate. Friends may call at the church on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. A reception will follow at Rex's Innkeeper in Waunakee.

Our thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at SSM Health for their kindness and caring during Bill's illness. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established by the family at a later date.

Winn-Cress

Funeral and Cremation Service

5785 Highway Q, Waunakee

(608) 849-4513


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Calling hours
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
ST. MARY OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH
5460 Mary Lake Road, Waunakee, WI
Dec
16
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
ST. MARY OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH
5460 Mary Lake Road, Waunakee, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Winn-Cress Funeral & Cremation Services - Waunakee
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
9 Entries
We are so sorry to hear this.....our memories of High School years always include Binky and Bill.......May our God wash over you all with His peace.
Lou Ann Lang
School
December 21, 2021
Our deep sympathy to the family in your loss. He will be greatly missed.
Pippert Virginia and Walter
Work
December 14, 2021
We are so very sorry for your loss. I worked with Bill for many years. My children grew up knowing Bill and his sense of humor. My son Jeff, always said, "Mr. Erickson was a great tennis player". Many happy memories. He will be missed. Betty, Jeff, and Lesli
Betty Barkema and her family
December 13, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. He will be surely missed as he was such a wonderful man. We live in AZ now but get the Madison paper.
Ann and Bob Klinger
December 13, 2021
My deepest sympathy to you and your family. Bill was a very friendly person and will be greatly missed by his Rotary friends, as well.
PATRICIA LEONARD
Friend
December 12, 2021
So sorry for your loss We will be praying for you and your family. Keep the memories close to your heart.
Donnie and Shirley Olson
December 12, 2021
I am sooo sorry .....my childhood neighbor across the street and I love his beautiful wife.....many hugs and prayers for the family.
Rebecca Albrecht
December 12, 2021
My Condolences to your entire family. I work with Susan and have heard many great stories about Bill. He sounded like a wonderful man, kind and caring. My thoughts are with all of you.
Gayle Mellington
Other
December 12, 2021
Remember Bill from our basketball team at Madison Business College!!
roger erickson
School
December 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results