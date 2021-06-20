Femrite, William G.

MADISON – William G. Femrite, age 80, passed away on his birthday at his home on Monday, June 7, 2021, following an extended illness. He was born in Madison on June 7, 1941, the son of Kenneth and Beatrice (Kalar) Femrite.

Bill is survived by his wife of 60 years, Donna (Hendrickson) Femrite; children, Todd (Latanya) Femrite and Debbie "Sissi" (Gary) McClain; six grandchildren, Tyler, Alysha, Sara, Kyle, Joe and JT; two great-grandchildren, Travis and Lucas; sister-in-law, Vicki Femrite; many special nieces and nephews; close friend, Charlie Lucarz; as well as his Breakfast Club buddies.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a son, Tommy Femrite; a grandson, Jacob; a brother, Robert; and a sister, Geraldine Schutz.

A celebration of Bill's life will be held at a later date.

