FitzGibbon, William B. "Bill"

WAUNAKEE – William B. "Bill" FitzGibbon, age 78, passed away on March 18, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. He was born on Dec. 8, 1942, in Madison, to parents Wayne and Frances (Balsley) FitzGibbon. Bill was a 1968 graduate of UW-Madison, earning his bachelor's degree in agriculture. He grew up helping on his family's farm then briefly operated his own dairy farm. He then worked for Madison-Kipp Corporation for some years, as well as for Dane County Tree Service, and in his later years he operated his own stump grinding business.

Bill had many hobbies that he enjoyed, including working on and racing stock cars in his younger years. He was also an avid hunter. He was dedicated and did not miss a duck season opener for over 40 years. His passion was trap shooting and reloading his own ammunition. He competed regionally and won numerous awards and trophies, including competing in the World Championship Trap Shooting in Vandalia, Ohio. He was a very proud member of the NRA.

Bill is survived by his five children, Kelly FitzGibbon of Madison, Kimberly FitzGibbon of Madison, William (Gina) FitzGibbon of Pardeeville, T.R. (Jocelyn) FitzGibbon of California, and Patrick (Maria) FitzGibbon of Waunakee; six grandchildren; sister, Susan Lind of Manitowoc; companion, Penne Reckner; with special mention to Michael Drake.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, John Todd (Janice) FitzGibbon.

The family would like to extend a thank you to the Carbone Cancer Center, including a special nurse, Anica, for the exceptional care given.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 29, 2021, at ST. MARY OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5460 Mary Lake Road, Westport, WI 53597, with Monsignor James Gunn presiding. Visitation will take place from 12 noon until the time of Mass at the church. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. The family requests any memorials be sent to Agrace HospiceCare.

