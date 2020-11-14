Menu
William Frazier

Frazier, William Robert

SALEM, S.C. - William Robert Frazier, 93, husband of the late Anne McElvain Frazier, passed away Oct. 13, 2020. As a proud veteran, he served in World War II from 1945 – 1947 in Germany. After the war, he earned both bachelor's and master's degrees in bacteriology from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He spent his scientific career at E. R. Squibb & Sons, New Brunswick, N.J.

He is survived by three children, William S. Frazier, of Helena, Mont., Jane Reed (Thomas) of Seneca, S.C., and Barbara Ambos (Douglas), of Sherborn, Mass.; six grandchildren; and three great-granddaughters. A Celebration of Life will be held Nov. 22, 2020, at King's Grove Baptist Church, Central, S.C. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bill Frazier's honor may be made to Hospice of the Foothills, of Salem, S.C., or a charity of your choice.

The family would treasure your memories of Bill. These may be expressed online by visiting blueridgecremationsociety.com.



Published by Madison.com on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
