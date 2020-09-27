Hastings, William "Willie"

MADISON - William "Willie" Hastings, age 85, died peacefully in his sleep at his home on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. Willie was born to Harold and Arrietta Hastings of Madison, Wis., in 1935. Willie lived at Northern Wisconsin Center until the year 2000 when, at the age of 65, he moved back to his home community in Madison. With the help and support of his legal guardian, Angie Morgan, and a long list of support providers including Kevin Keisling and Josh Enslin at Avenues to Community, staff at the Community TIES program as well as Tom Miller, Paradyse Gill and many others at Integrity Residential Services, Willie enjoyed a full life in the community for 20 years. In 2011, Willie was reunited with his siblings and a niece. A few years later they were able to celebrate his 80th birthday together.

Willie enjoyed taking walks around his east-side Madison neighborhood, drives in the country, relaxing in the back yard and at the park, holiday parties and food! Willie had a way of connecting with people through non-verbal communication and his genuine, charismatic personality. His story of resilience was an inspiration to everyone he met.

We would like to thank the providers and staff at Northeast Family Medical Center and UW Health for the excellent and respectful care he received throughout the years. Willie lived a happy and full life in the community as a result of those who knew him best providing consistent advocacy, appreciating his gifts and honoring his right to self-determination. Willie is survived by three sisters; one brother; and many other extended family members.

Willie will be laid to rest with his parents at Forest Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Road to Success Fund at Avenues to Community in honor of Willie. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

