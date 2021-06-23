Krueger, William J. "Bill"

BROWN DEER - William J. "Bill" Krueger, age 60, of Brown Deer, Wis., passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021, following a brief illness. He was born on May 4, 1961, in Madison, to Earl and Catherine Krueger. Bill grew up in Madison, where he graduated from Madison West High School. After high school, Bill went on to attend UW-River Falls, where he studied art, excelling in pottery and oil painting.

Bill spent time living at the family cottage on Crystal Lake and working at Nimphius Boat Company. Bill always had the support of his mother, Catherine, and they stayed close throughout their lives. He married Joann Hendrickson on Aug. 22, 1998. After Joann and Bill got married, they lived in Stoughton, where he enjoyed gardening and working on art. Bill had a gentle nature and expressed himself through his lifelong devotion to art, in which he created works with oils, pastels, and watercolors. There was always a story and a purpose behind each work.

Bill and Joann moved to Sister Bay, which was a special place for them, and Bill continued to paint and garden. Bill was blessed with a wonderful family life with Joann's children. They moved to Brown Deer to be closer to family, wanting to be able to spend as much time as possible with their grandchildren. Bill enjoyed sharing his love for art with his grandchildren and always found projects to work on together.

Bill is survived by his loving wife, Joann; children, Mitchell Schlough and Emily (Russell) Sagmoen; grandchildren, Henrik, Elsa, and Mabel; mother, Catherine; and siblings, Georgia Krueger, Raymond (Barbara) Krueger, and Lisa (Carson) Mettel. He is further survived by other relatives and friends. Bill was preceded in death by his father, Earl.

There will be a visitation for Bill at OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 401 S. Owen Drive, Madison, from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m. Please visit the link to view Bill's service after 4 p.m. on Friday, June 25, https://event.forgetmenotceremonies.com/ceremony?c=8730c7ae-8625-4298-aae2-25240824aa83.

Interment will be at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials may be made in Bill's name to "Friends of P.A.C.T.," 600 Williamson St., Suite A/B, Madison, WI 53703.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434