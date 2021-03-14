Kunstman, William Edward

VERONA - William Edward Kunstman, age 97, passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at home with family close by. He was born on Dec. 10, 1923, in East Troy, Wis., the son of William A. and Alice (Huth) Kunstman.

The family moved to Orfordville, Wis., in the late 1920s, where his father ran the creamery. Then in the early 1930s they moved to Verona, where his father opened a grocery store. He graduated high school in 1941 and was drafted in 1942. He eventually was assigned to the Anti-Tank Company, 399th Regiment of the 100th Division. He was shipped overseas in 1944 and bravely fought in both France and Germany, becoming a decorated veteran by the war's end in 1945. He was a proud veteran who, like many of his generation, found that delving too deep into his personal experiences was just too painful to relive. He also just celebrated his 75th year as a member of the American Legion.

After the war, he married Kathryn Syftestad and moved to Texas to attend photography school. They moved back to Verona where he worked for 7-UP until late 1952 when they moved to Middleton to open their own photography studio. They sold the business and moved back to Verona in 1960. From there he worked various sales jobs until his retirement in 1982. He was an avid gardener in retirement, starting most of his flowers and vegetables from seed. He loved fishing the lakes of northern Wisconsin, as well as the trout streams of the south-central part of the state. He was also a bowhunter who went on many trips to Colorado, Wyoming, Alaska and Quebec – always accompanied by his best friend, Merle. He also enjoyed woodworking and could often be found "putzing" in his backyard shop. And he loved dogs, and they loved him as well. He would always make time to "pet the pup" if given the opportunity. When he finally decided to slow down at about 95, he enjoyed winding down the "busy" day with his 5 p.m. beer. And he always enjoyed a good meal, especially his many trips to "The Dorf Haus" for some good German sauerbraten.

Survivors include his son, Jay (Jayne); favorite granddog, Ike; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert; sister, Leila; ex-wife, Kathryn; and very special partner, Sonja.

He was a fantastic father, a friend to many, and a true representative of "The Greatest Generation."

Just one last cast, Dad – just one last cast.

Per his wishes, there will be no service. A private military tribute will take place at a later date.

We would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff of the VA hospital and clinic for their years of excellent care. We also would like to thank Heartland Hospice for going above and beyond in their care for dad. Enough good things cannot be said about these people. They were truly amazing! Please consider Heartland Hospice when making out memorials. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

