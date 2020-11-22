McFarlane, William J. "Bill"

CHICAGO -We lost our brother and our good friend, Bill McFarlane, on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, from glioblastoma.

Bill was born July 28, 1951, to James "Jim" and Lorna McFarlane of Sauk City, Wis. He grew up exploring the areas around the Lower Wisconsin River. Bill graduated from Sauk Prairie High School in 1969. He went on to earn his master's degree from UW-Madison in engineering. From there his career took him to Detroit, Mich., and San Diego, Calif. Missing the Midwest, Bill returned to Madison in 2008. From there he moved to Chicago, Ill. Bill was a brilliant man with an incredible sense of humor. He formed many strong and lasting relationships wherever he lived. He was a best friend to many. Bill loved to read. He was a talented cook and host, creating many memorable holiday feasts. Moving from city to city, Bill always created a warm and beautifully coordinated home.

Bill is survived by his sister, Mary (Mick) Springer, Rochester, Minn.; brother, Stan (Cindi) McFarlane, Sauk City, Wis.; sister, Sue (Daryl) Pulsfus, Prairie du Sac, Wis.; aunt, Verda McFarlane; nieces, nephews, cousins, many dear friends; and his beloved dog, Kitty. Our family is forever grateful to Mark Domann and Russ Alison for the compassion and care shown to Bill and for being with him until the end.

There will be no services at this time, but a celebration of life will be planned in spring 2021.