Dr. William "Bill" T. McKinney, Jr.

Sept. 20, 1937 - March 31, 2022

MADISON - Dr. William T. McKinney, Jr. ("Bill") died peacefully in Madison, Wisconsin on March 31, 2022 at the age of 84.

Bill is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn; children: Scott (Meghan) and Julia; and grandchildren: Emma, Claire and Maeve.

Bill was born on Sept. 20, 1937 in Rome, Georgia to William and Mildred McKinney. He later received his undergraduate degree from Baylor University, followed by a Medical Degree from Vanderbilt University and residencies at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill and Stanford University. It was at Stanford where he met his wife and future best friend Carolyn, an Occupational Therapist. Bill and Carolyn moved to Madison when Bill joined The University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health in the Department of Psychiatry. After over two decades at the University of Wisconsin, Bill accepted a position within the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, to lead the new Asher Center for the Study and Treatment of Depressive Disorders. After retiring from Northwestern, he spent the next several years consulting for the American College of Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) before finally retiring. Bill was the proud recipient of a Distinguished Alumni Award from Baylor University. Additionally, Bill spent many years serving on the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology. Professionally, Bill's passion was to make life better for the millions of people who suffer from depression at least once in their life.

Bill and Carolyn traveled extensively around the world and kept in close touch with their many friends and colleagues over the past 50 years, including close friends in Norway and Japan. An important part of their travels also involved annual family train adventures (along with welcoming many close friends) to their home in Whitefish, Montana.

Bill and Carolyn raised two children, Scott and Julia, during their lives together in Madison. Scott and Julia remember their father as a gentle, kind and patient role model who supported them in all of their endeavors and always encouraged them to pursue their goals to the fullest.

Bill was an accomplished long distance runner, having raced in dozens of marathons around the country in addition to training with his running groups in the Madison area. He was also very active in the Shorewood Hills Community, volunteering in youth basketball and baseball leagues. He was an active and dedicated member of the First Congregational United Church of Christ (Madison, WI).

Another passion for Bill were his grandchildren, Emma, Claire and Maeve. Countless hours were spent in Bill's study making "books" with grandpa, working on the computer together, or practicing math skills with Bill's extensive collection of pennies, nickels, dimes and quarters.

A memorial service will be held at a future date. Memorials may be made to First Congregational Church, 1609 University Avenue, Madison, WI 53726, to the Attic Angel Association, which supports the elderly and children in need in Madison, 8301 Old Sauk Road, Madison, WI 53562, or to an organization of your choosing. Condolences can be sent to The McKinney Family, 3660 Lake Mendota Drive, Madison, WI 53705 or [email protected] , [email protected] and [email protected] .The family would like to extend thanks to the friends and family who have continually offered their prayers and support, as well as all of the caregivers in Bill's life, in particular Justin, for their compassion, kindness and commitment to Bill.

Bill's strength and love will remain in our hearts forever.

