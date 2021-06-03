Nagy, William "Bill"

MADISON – Forgive me in advance for writing in the first person and for forgetting anything, getting anything wrong or anything else that might need forgiving. The task of writing Bill's obituary is impossible, so the following words only contain a tiny fraction of who this man was. The wonderful, tender-hearted funeral director, Skyler, who has guided me through hell, says we can edit it as we go and I welcome words, corrections or suggestions to add at any time. Legacy updates their version on a regular basis as well.



Bill unexpectedly passed on to the next world on May 31, 2021, on a beautiful day. He had been off work as of May 2020 due to the pandemic and thoroughly enjoyed last summer! In September of last year, he suffered an emergency appendectomy and an extremely rare (leave it to Bill!) goblet cell carcinoma was discovered in the removed tissue and one lymph node. Six months of chemo (oral and infusion) were prescribed as prevention. His last dose was to be June 2. He was extremely excited to start his recovery process and get on with life. The day he died, he suffered a "catastrophic cardiac event" and "severe trauma to the head." It was determined that he passed very quickly and did not suffer. I had just spoken to him about 20 minutes prior to finding him there right in the middle of his many birdfeeders and flowers, all of which he tended with great care. I did try to revive him, though I knew he was gone, as did the paramedics and UW ER staff. I was with him when we allowed his heart to stop for the last time (it restarted several times, but kept stopping - his brain was very injured at this point and was probably before we left our property and that was three hours prior). It was awful but also peaceful - he was done with his earthly vessel.



My only consolation is the thought that part of me believes that Bill MIGHT have continued to suffer with health issues and would have languished. Bill would NOT have wanted that. He is free. I can assure you that even despite the surgeries and chemo, he had a very happy last few years, weeks, days (we ate all his favorite foods that weekend and he had his first two beers since chemo!) and hours.



Bill was born on Jan. 22, 1966, in New Jersey and was raised in his beloved Wisconsin. A resume or LinkedIn visit can provide an education and employment history; I want this piece to focus more on who Bill WAS. Though I must mention that he was a proud graduate of the University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire and we must acknowledge Bill's crowning career achievement: being elected as the Wisconsin State Assembly's Sergeant-at-arms in 2009. This position was the PERFECT fit for him in every way and the greatest career honor of his life. He also served many years prior to that in government at well- Bill was passionate about politics and a resolution is being passed soon honoring his service and passing.



Bill loved his family very much and had just lost his father this past Oct.- yes, a huge double-whammy for his mom, Betty, sister Sue and brother Bryan (as well as their spouses and children listed below). His loyalty to friends and family was boundless, especially with best buddies A.J., Tom and Jim, Alyssa, Jeff, but there are MANY, too many to name... his cousin Jimmy, his aunt and uncle, all of them. LOYAL. From what I've gathered, there are hundreds and hundreds of stories of hilarity and hijinx with all of the above.



Bill often talked about honor, rather he acted with honor. He had a "code," and LIVED it. Not like a jerk, but with integrity. He never acted superior, but rather he had a quiet dignity that he exuded.

Two words that many people have said are: GOOD NATURED. Yes.



Bill was intensely intellectually curious and had more knowledge in his brain than many of us put together. I would often stand in awe of it, and sometimes teased him because who in the hell would know THIS much!? About everything. He especially loved history, politics and much non-fiction, BUT was still willing to watch my "dumb shows" and would remember the goings-on with the characters! He'd say, "Hun, no, no Tabitha already dumped him, and now she's dating Trevor..." he could make fun of them also in such a way that wasn't malicious- how do you do that!?



He loved travel, cooking (would follow recipes EXACTLY), reading, HIS BIRDS, his flowers, perusing but not often using coupons, classic movies, many other movies, music- esp Bruce Springsteen- napping (the kid could nap! We loved napping together. We had no less than 10 places to nap: hammocks, gazebo loungers, 4 couches, his 3 beloved recliners, etc.), bonfires, making up nicknames and nailing a Seinfeld line at the EXACT right moment in almost any situation. He enjoyed solitude and being social and could be social in ANY situation! Anyone could bring Bill along to something and he'd make excellent conversation, enjoy himself and ADD LIFE to any setting or event.



He loved collecting: sentimental glasses, BEER, Leinenkugel decor, books, anything "old-timey" (his lanterns, rocking chairs, whisk brooms, braided rugs, HIS 24-YEAR-OLD JEEP, etc.) HATS, t-shirts, omg the t-shirts! (I could wear a different one every day for the rest of my life and just might!). Posters and many sweet things from his entire life- I have an organized archive; if people would like items from Bill's life, please let me know. He loved the holidays and took great pleasure in decorating, especially for Halloween and Christmas- I loved this about him. He had decorations decades old and from his childhood.



Bill LOVED the Packers, Badgers and Brewers- if he loved other teams, please let me know! Among these, I think he loved the Packers the most and after good plays he would clap loudly up in the air. He was passionate about public radio- donations can be made to WPT or WORT in his name as well as to the Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin where Bill generously donated his corneas and they've already been transplanted into the recipient. Someone will still be using Bill's eyes! Bill had a million facial expressions and even if he was in a crabby mood, his face was still kind-of funny in its total expression.



As a husband and bonus dad to Olivia, I don't think I can write much about this at this time. You can see in the pics at the links below to feel what our life as a family was like. My years with him were the happiest of my life and I cannot imagine what the future will hold. He was very close with Olivia and was extremely thoughtful and tender with us both. After I apologized for "being down this morning," the last thing he said to me, about 20 minutes before he died, was, "Hun, don't ever apologize for that, you can't help it." He cared for Olivia in such a thorough, detailed, thoughtful and loving manner. It sickens me that he won't be here to continue co-parenting her. He also graciously, ethically and sincerely formed a bond with her dad, Denny, and the 4 of us were a pandemic pod.



Speaking of the pandemic, I want people to know that Bill actually loved the last year of his life- he hadn't worked since May of 2020 and then even after going through multiple surgeries last fall and chemotherapy, I can honestly say, we had a blast being home together 24/7! How lucky was I!?

And Bill had a perfect last week, last weekend, last day and last moments... seeing his buddy A.J., had his first post-chemo beer on State St. in the sunshine, had all of his favorite foods and a bonfire. HE. WAS. SO. HAPPY. In his last moments, he was tending his birds and flowers on the most beautiful day! It seems clear that the Divine planned all of this. I wonder had Bill continued this life if he would have continued to suffer health issues and was actually spared. He would not have deserved that kind of existence.



Bill is irreplaceable, he LOVED LIFE, he didn't suffer fools, didn't waste his energy, was passionate about liberal causes and felt deeply that man should help his fellow man no matter what. He just knew that this was our most important duty in life.



To me, Bill was a success on every level possible for a human being, every level. Lastly and most importantly, we must talk about Bill's laugh... everyone has mentioned his laugh. From young to old, old friends and colleagues to Olivia's friends. Bill had a ready laugh and it almost seemed his goal in any second was to make others laugh- he made me gut-laugh probably daily, even when he was sick. Bill's laugh. I will provide a link below for one brief recording I have of it. I can't write enough about the laughter and his booming voice. A.J. said, "You didn't see Bill coming, you heard him coming!" His larger-than-life presence was full and unapologetic.



And what an apt metaphor for what he would tell us is most important in life: laughter. Not taking yourself or much else so seriously. He knew this secret and lived it, what an example for us all. Being silly is tantamount and really is the way to go through life. Even in these last few days, my entire perception of what really matters has shifted- and not much REALLY matters. Look at birds, listen to music, read a book, care about other people and laugh as much as possible.



I suspect Bill's spirit was following right along with the Seinfeld tenet "leave on a high note"; he was so happy, so content, so excited about finishing chemo, loved his home, his family, everything, I just felt it appropriate to end with the first video below (and the pics and laugh video are below that).



Thank you for being a part of Bill's joy through life or a part of his support when he needed you. I will be forever grateful for my time with him and will always ask myself, "What would Bill do? What would Bill say?"

With profound love,

his honored wife,

Amy



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h1Y6oAjWgo4

https://photos.app.goo.gl/fvZRJLEzpGuyr1dp7

https://photos.app.goo.gl/pwJAp11m3FmENPzV6

https://photos.app.goo.gl/VAqBbhDizBUStNJJ8



William is survived by his wife, Amy Ginko; step-daughter, Olivia ""Blu"" Ginko; mother, Betty Nagy; sister, Suzanne (Troy) Johnson and their children, Victoria Johnson and Aaron Johnson; brother, Bryan (Diane) Nagy and their children, Nolan Nagy, Connor Nagy and Lily Nagy; parents-in-law, Mark and Rita Hess; uncle, James (Loretta) Strasko; and two cousins, James Strasko and Lisa Blazewitz. He was preceded in death by his father, William A. Nagy; two grandfathers, Morris Monson and William Nagy; and two grandmothers, Marion Monson and Wanda Nagy.



All are welcome to a visitation at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, with a 3 p.m. service and refreshments to follow at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420