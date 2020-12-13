Menu
William Pertzborn
1954 - 2020
BORN
1954
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Winn-Cress Funeral & Cremation Services - Waunakee
5785 Hwy. Q
Waunakee, WI

Pertzborn, William T.

PORTAGE/WAUNAKEE – William T. Pertzborn, age 66, died on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at his home in Portage, surrounded by family. He was born in Waunakee on Feb. 14, 1954, to Roman and Margaret (Kuehn) Pertzborn. He married the former Sandy Wipperfurth on May 16, 1981, and they lived for a number of years in Portage. Bill worked in the trades as a plasterer for several years until his retirement. He loved to ride his Harley, and many remember him with his leather Harley hat wherever he went.

Survivors include his wife, Sandy; son, Jason and Nicole; grandchildren, Brody, Owen and Kylie; and many brothers and sisters. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his daughter, Christon.

The family will be planning a Celebration of Bill's Life in the future when a gathering can be held.

Share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.

Winn-Cress

Funeral and Cremation Service

5785 Highway Q, Waunakee

(608) 849-4513


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Winn-Cress Funeral & Cremation Services - Waunakee
