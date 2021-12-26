Menu
William Pivovar
Pivovar, William Mark "Bill"

MADISON/KENOSHA/SAXEVILLE – William Mark "Bill" Pivovar, age 81, of Madison, Wis., passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare.

A funeral service will be held at GOOD SHEPHERD LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5701 Raymond Road, Madison, on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Sheryl Erickson presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday. Family and friends who wish to view services via LIVESTREAM may visit William's obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
GOOD SHEPHERD LUTHERAN CHURCH
5701 Raymond Road, Madison, WI
Dec
28
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
GOOD SHEPHERD LUTHERAN CHURCH
5701 Raymond Road, Madison, WI
Sponsored by Gunderson Funeral Home - Middleton.
Hi I am Michael Turco younger sister my brother and bill were very good friends back in there younger days. Bill was Michel best. Man October 19 1968 I will always remember bill for always wanting to help my mom with electrical Things at our house he put her light up he was a very very nice guy and he was a adopted brother to me him and Michael We´re really close till they got married so so sorry for ur loss it´s a big one sincerely patti Turco prostko
Patti Turco prostko
Friend
December 28, 2021
