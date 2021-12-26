Pivovar, William Mark "Bill"
MADISON/KENOSHA/SAXEVILLE – William Mark "Bill" Pivovar, age 81, of Madison, Wis., passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare.
A funeral service will be held at GOOD SHEPHERD LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5701 Raymond Road, Madison, on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Sheryl Erickson presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday. Family and friends who wish to view services via LIVESTREAM may visit William's obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
