Raftery, William J.

MIDDLETON - William J. Raftery, Jr died on June 19, 2021 at Agrace Hospice Care. He was born in 1931 to William J. Raftery and Carrie Lavinia Calvert Raftery in Baltimore, Maryland.

As an enlisted man in the US Army Reserve his unit was activated and he served in Korea from 1951 to 1952 and ended his time in the service with the rank of Master Sergeant. After his service he graduated from Loyola College of Maryland and received his CPA certification. He added a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Baltimore School of Law.

His career included a wide variety of positions with corporations, public accounting firms and state governments. Of note would be his position of Controller for the State of Missouri from 1973 to 1977. That was followed as a partner with several public accounting firms in New York City ending with his retirement as a partner from KPMG in 1988. In 1989 he joined the Wisconsin state government as Controller for the state retiring in 2007 after serving in the position for 18 years. His service was honored with a certificate of commendation from the Governor noting his many achievements both to the state and his work nationally in governmental accounting for over 30 years.

In retirement Bill continued pursuing his many interests, hobbies and love of travel. He enjoyed many trips to Paris, Ireland and favorite locations in the US. His most passionate interests were in military history and world history. He was a member of several historic reenactment organizations starting with the Bicentennial Celebration events of 1976 and continuing up to his demise. Bills encyclopedic knowledge of world events was unparalleled. Bill could entertain friends and family with history from the founding of the United States through the major military conflicts and Irish history. Bill was proud of his Irish father and made several trips to Ireland with family.

In addition to history Bill was a subscriber to the Madison Symphony Orchestra for several years enjoying their productions along with trips to the Metropolitan Opera House in New York City and productions in Chicago. In addition to all these interests Bill was an avid gardener all his life crafting vegetable and flower gardens at each house in Baltimore, Oklahoma City, Hartsburg, MO, Ridgefield, CT and finally Middleton, WI.

In recent years Bill enjoyed being an active member of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War participating in many reenactments and remembrance ceremonies. He was also actively involved in the local Wreaths across America and the Dane County Shamrock Club.

He is survived by his daughter Maureen Raftery (Robert Prest); son Tim Raftery; and grandson Liam Raftery. He leaves behind his only sister Patricia Kelly and his nieces Erin, Laura and Patty and nephew Paul. He is also survived by his long time companion Esther Chapman.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at the Cress Center, 6021 University Avenue. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. and on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Bills wish was to be cremated and interred at Arlington Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bill may be made to the following organizations: Second Harvest Food Bank of Southern Wisconsin Donate to Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin (secondharvestmadison.org)/, to the Wisconsin Veterans Museum Foundation Donate | Give Now – Wisconsin Veterans Museum (wisvetsmuseum.com) or to the organization of your choice that you believe Bill would appreciate.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com

Cress Center

6021 University Ave. Madison

(608) 238-8406