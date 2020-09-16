Reinicker, William Foster "Bill"

MADISON - William F. "Bill" Reinicker, 91, passed away at Oakwood Village - University Woods on Sept. 3, 2020, following a stroke in February. Bill was born May 21, 1929, in Pottsville, Pa., and grew up in Haddonfield, N.J. Following high school, Bill attended the University of Delaware, graduating with a B.S. degree on Sept. 29, 1950. He was drafted into the Army following graduation and spent part of his two-years of service in Trieste, Italy, implanting in him a life-long appreciation for all things Italian.

Bill spent his entire career with Badger Meter in Milwaukee, making many friends over the years with whom he has kept in contact with to this day. Shortly after retirement, Bill moved to San Francisco and was soon persuaded to join the staff at the Badger Meter office in the Bay Area. After working for several more years, he retired again and moved back to Milwaukee and finally to Madison in the late 90s.

After his second retirement he spent many winters in Florida and later Palm Springs, Calif. He enjoyed cooking, dining out and considered himself a 'foodie.' He was a very generous man with several organizations in Wisconsin benefiting from this generosity. After his stroke Bill told everyone that he had enjoyed 91 wonderful years and only wanted to move on quickly to his next adventure.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence T. and Margaret A.; sister, Norma; and brother, James. He is survived by sister-in-law, Charlotte; and several nieces and nephews. He will be missed by his many friends. Interment will be at Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434