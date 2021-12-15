Menu
William "Bill" Schiel
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison East
3325 E Washington Ave
Madison, WI

Schiel, William H. "Bill"

MADISON/FITCHBURG - William H. "Bill" Schiel, age 68, passed away peacefully from cancer at Agrace HospiceCare on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.

Bill was born on June 4, 1953, in Milwaukee, Wis., the son of Adam and Mickie (Shanks) Schiel. Raised in Fond du Lac, he graduated from Goodrich High School and continued his education at UW-Madison, earning a bachelor's in business management and a master's degree in real estate development.

Bill was most at home when he was in nature, and whether it be traveling, camping or going for long bike rides, he longed for the outdoors. As a real estate developer in the Fitchburg area, his projects embodied this passion, and he successfully created beautiful and environmentally conscious living spaces surrounded by peaceful, natural settings.

Bill was outgoing, ever positive and possessed a true love of life. He cared deeply for his family and with a permanent glow of happiness and a resounding laugh, made friends easily and surrounded himself with quality people.

He is survived by sisters, Karen (Dick) Baker and Judie Peterson; and six nephews and their families. Bill was preceded in death by his mother and father; sister, Dana Schiel; brother-in-law, Jim Peterson; and great-nephew, Henry Williams.

A memorial service will be held at MADISON EAST SEVENTH DAY ADVENTIST CHURCH, 910 Femrite Drive, Monona, on Friday, Dec. 17 at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Audubon Society or International Children's Care.

Special thank you to UW Hospital 6th floor staff, Agrace HospiceCare and Bill's cancer treatment team. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

3325 E. Washington Ave., Madison

(608) 249-6666


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
MADISON EAST SEVENTH DAY ADVENTIST CHURCH
910 Femrite Drive, Monona, WI
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison East
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Bill was a friend of mine from the Seventh Day Adventist. He will be missed. He was A very kind and godly man. You have my deepest sympathy and prayers!
Arlene Hovel
Friend
December 17, 2021
Gone but will not be forgotten. Shocked to hear of the news of Bills passing. A life well lived, rest in peace Bill, and my deepest condolences to the family.
Jackie Grande
Friend
December 17, 2021
