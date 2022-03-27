William Schmid

Sept. 22, 1938 - Mar. 19, 2022

William "Bill" "Smitty" Schmid passed away unexpectedly due to complications from Covid-19 on March 19, 2022 at the age of 83. He was born in Madison, Wisconsin to Clarence and Kathryn Schmid.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara and four children: Mark Schmid of Florida, Rene (Mark) Kussmann of Wisconsin, Cynthia Williams of Colorado, and Don (Emily) Schmid of Georgia; two stepchildren: Leslie (James) Flavell and David Aubin both of Florida; six grandchildren; three step grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; niece, Joy (Paul) Fisher and nephew, Jon DeLess; and his cat, Kitty. Preceding him were his parents; infant daughter, Monica; and sister, Carol DeLess.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.