Schmitt, William Gustav

DANE – Bill G. Schmitt, age 84, passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on March 24, 1936, the son of the late John and Martha (Pape) Schmitt. Bill began his hard work ethic early by helping on the family farm on Lavina Road in Dane. He then hauled milk until being drafted in 1958. He proudly served his country with the U.S. Army, joining the 101st Airborne "Screaming Eagles" Division, and was attached to the Army Strategic Air Command until his honorable discharge. Bill then chose to return to Dane and, with his brother, Lawrence, owned and operated the "Sportsman Bar" for over 24 years. He shared many great memories and made many great friends during this time in the bar business. Everyone loved hearing his "wild" stories and learning of all his shenanigans. Bill met the love of his life, Alice Skrum, and they were married on Sept. 3, 1966, and shared 54 memorable years. After selling the bar, Bill ended up working with the other "studs" at ABS Global! There he loved going to work every day, where he made many more great friends.

Bill had a variety of interests, including his loves of gardening, cooking, deer hunting, and road trips, and he especially enjoyed playing cards with his buddies, Jack, John, and Ron. He will be greatly missed by many; however, the wonderful memories remain. In addition to his wife, Alice, survivors include his children, Patty (Ron) Lochner, Mike and Bill Jr.; six grandchildren, Lindsey, Brady and Kaylen Schmitt, and Allison, Emma and Drew Lochner; his brother, Bob; and other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Lawrence, George, and Earl. A private service will be held at Blessed Trinity Catholic Parish at St. Michael's Church in Dane. A public celebration honoring Bill will be arranged later. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to Agrace Hospice or the Blessed Trinity Parish.

"Bye my boyfriend, until we meet again."

