Walsh, William P.

PLAIN - William P. Walsh, age 91, of Plain, passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at the Sauk Prairie Healthcare. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, June 8 at 11 a.m. at ST. LUKE'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Plain with burial in the St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery in Loreto. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 7 at ST. LUKE'S CATHOLIC CHURCH from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. and again on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a local food pantry or St. Vincent de Paul. Online condolences are available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.