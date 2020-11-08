Menu
William Weege
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020

Weege, William Frederick "Bill"

ARENA - William F. Weege, 84, born in Milwaukee on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, 1935, passed away at his home in Arena on Nov. 2, 2020. Bill will be remembered for his unending exuberance for the things he loved most, the process of making art and the lure of the trout stream. As an artist his creative spirit ran high thru social commentary, printmaking, papermaking, and teaching. In his honor, gifts may be given to UW Foundation/Tandem Press/The William Weege Endowment Fund or The Harry and Laura Nohr Chapter of Trout Unlimited.

He is survived by his wife, Sue Steinmann; children, Jenny (John Duffey), Sarah (Lu High), Fred (Clare), and Peter (Amy), and their families. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date.


Published by Madison.com on Nov. 8, 2020.
