Straubhaar, Willy

MADISON - Willy Straubhaar was born in Thun, Switzerland, in 1928, as the last of 10 children.

In 1951, he followed his cousin Fred's invitation to come to Madison and to join his brothers, Alfred and Rudy, as well as his sister, Erna. In 1966, he married Verena, who had recently immigrated to the United States from Zurich, Switzerland. Together they had three children - Katharina, Rita and Willy - their spouses and grandchildren – all of whom he was immensely proud.

Willy was a highly skilled craftsman and noted home builder. As an immigrant, he achieved the American Dream.

Willy was also a fervent soccer player and founding member of the Madison 56er soccer team. Later, he successfully turned his attention to international small-bore target shooting and year-round fishing. Together with his wife, he went on numerous fishing trips and informative vacations in the States and other far away countries, documenting them in his elaborate films. Throughout all these years, he continued to faithfully revisit his home country and to attended local Swiss events, including the shooting competition in New Glarus where he was crowned the Schuetzenkoenig.

In his retirement, Willy and Verena enjoyed the privilege of staying many times with their children and their families, as well as numerous friends, all of them serving enthusiastically as local tour guides.

Indeed, Willy lived a long and fulfilling life, and the family would like to thank everybody for making it possible.

Uf Widerluege, Willy!

