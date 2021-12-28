Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Winifred Burkhalter
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021

Burkhalter, Winifred G.

MADISON – Winifred G. "Winnie" Burkhalter, 90, of Madison, Wis., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Kindred Hearts in Elkhorn. Daughter of the late Wilbur and Josephine (Loret) Grant, Winnie was born on May 6, 1931, in Madison. She graduated from Wisconsin High School in 1949 and from UW-Madison in 1953. She was married to Thomas H. Burkhalter from 1952 to 1971. They had three children together: Elizabeth (Grant) Watson of Radford, Va., Kurt (Lindsey) Burkhalter of Springfield, Va., and Walter (Merry) Burkhalter of Elkhorn, Wis. Winnie taught school, primarily at Terraset Elementary School (Reston, Va.) for 24 years. She retired to Madison to live on Lake Monona.

In addition to her children, Winnie will be missed by 10 grandchildren, Adam (Tanya), Allison (Brandon), Brian (Samantha), Christopher, Bethany, Ben, Becky, Sam (Breanna), Micah and Abigail; and five great-grandchildren. Winnie was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Barbara G. Flad; and daughter-in-law, Linda (Stein) Burkhalter.

A brief visitation will be held from 1:30 p.m. until the funeral service at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30, at ROSELAWN MEMORIAL PARK, 601 E. Broadway, Monona, WI. Interment will follow services. An online guest book is available at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Visitation
1:30p.m. - 2:00p.m.
ROSELAWN MEMORIAL PARK
601 E. Broadway, Monona, WI
Dec
30
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
ROSELAWN MEMORIAL PARK
601 E. Broadway, Monona, WI
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.