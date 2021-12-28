Burkhalter, Winifred G.

MADISON – Winifred G. "Winnie" Burkhalter, 90, of Madison, Wis., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Kindred Hearts in Elkhorn. Daughter of the late Wilbur and Josephine (Loret) Grant, Winnie was born on May 6, 1931, in Madison. She graduated from Wisconsin High School in 1949 and from UW-Madison in 1953. She was married to Thomas H. Burkhalter from 1952 to 1971. They had three children together: Elizabeth (Grant) Watson of Radford, Va., Kurt (Lindsey) Burkhalter of Springfield, Va., and Walter (Merry) Burkhalter of Elkhorn, Wis. Winnie taught school, primarily at Terraset Elementary School (Reston, Va.) for 24 years. She retired to Madison to live on Lake Monona.

In addition to her children, Winnie will be missed by 10 grandchildren, Adam (Tanya), Allison (Brandon), Brian (Samantha), Christopher, Bethany, Ben, Becky, Sam (Breanna), Micah and Abigail; and five great-grandchildren. Winnie was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Barbara G. Flad; and daughter-in-law, Linda (Stein) Burkhalter.

A brief visitation will be held from 1:30 p.m. until the funeral service at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30, at ROSELAWN MEMORIAL PARK, 601 E. Broadway, Monona, WI. Interment will follow services. An online guest book is available at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.