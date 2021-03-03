Grapsas, Yvonne K.

SUN PRAIRIE - Yvonne K. Grapsas, age 84, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on Nov. 17, 1936, in Sturgeon Bay, Wis., the daughter of Allen Johnson and Lillian Stokke.

Yvonne graduated from Sturgeon Bay High School and Madison Business College. Prior to retirement, she worked as an administrative assistant. Yvonne was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, where she enjoyed being in the choir and the hand bell choir. She loved fishing, arts and crafts, racing, the Packers, and baseball. She also loved traveling with relatives.

Yvonne is survived by her son, Anthony Grapsas; brother, Jim (Shirley) Johnson; and three grandchildren, Casey Grapsas, Molly Grapsas and Sophie Grapsas. She was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Teresa Lane-Grapsas; father, Allen Johnson; mother, Lillian Stokke Hooyman; and stepfather, Clarence "Spinner" Hooyman.

A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 12 noon to 2 p.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021. Due to COVID-19 guidelines only 40 people are allowed into the funeral home at one time. Social distancing and face masks are required.

Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 1904 Winnebago St., Madison, WI 53204. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420