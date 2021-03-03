Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Yvonne Grapsas
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Grapsas, Yvonne K.

SUN PRAIRIE - Yvonne K. Grapsas, age 84, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on Nov. 17, 1936, in Sturgeon Bay, Wis., the daughter of Allen Johnson and Lillian Stokke.

Yvonne graduated from Sturgeon Bay High School and Madison Business College. Prior to retirement, she worked as an administrative assistant. Yvonne was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, where she enjoyed being in the choir and the hand bell choir. She loved fishing, arts and crafts, racing, the Packers, and baseball. She also loved traveling with relatives.

Yvonne is survived by her son, Anthony Grapsas; brother, Jim (Shirley) Johnson; and three grandchildren, Casey Grapsas, Molly Grapsas and Sophie Grapsas. She was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Teresa Lane-Grapsas; father, Allen Johnson; mother, Lillian Stokke Hooyman; and stepfather, Clarence "Spinner" Hooyman.

A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 12 noon to 2 p.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021. Due to COVID-19 guidelines only 40 people are allowed into the funeral home at one time. Social distancing and face masks are required.

Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 1904 Winnebago St., Madison, WI 53204. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420


Published by Madison.com on Mar. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive, Madison, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Tony, please accept my deepest sympathy for the death of your Mother. I have some very old fond memories of Yvonne. Rest in peace, former neighbor.
Charlotte Olesen
March 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results