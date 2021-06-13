Menu
Yvonne Hottmann
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services - Madison
4058 Lien Rd.
Madison, WI

Hottmann, Yvonne M.

MADISON - Yvonne M. Hottmann, age 89, passed away on June 7, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. She was born on Oct. 5, 1931, in Richland Center and was the daughter of June (Davis) Tyler. She graduated from Mazomanie High School, Class of 1950.

Yvonne married Marvin E. Hottmann on June 17, 1950. She is survived by her children, Mark (Sue Gleason) of Madison, Liz (Robert) Hinnenthal of New Ulm, Minn., Jim (Kevin Winter) of Key West, Fla., and Janine (Kermit) Smith of Madison; grandchildren, Marcus (Amber) Hinnenthal, Laura (Dave) Crabtree, John Hinnenthal, Jenna Smith and Leah Smith; great-grandchildren, Adele and Robert Hinnenthal, Emma, Amelia, and Owen Crabtree; step-brother, Bob Tyler; and several nieces and nephews. She leaves behind many friends who also loved to travel, read, shop, go to the theater and play cards.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin; her mother, June; her step-father, Keith Tyler; and step-sister, Shirley Tyler DeBruin.

The family would like to thank the staffs of Tennyson Assisted Living and Agrace HospiceCare for the care they provided Yvonne. A private family service and burial will be held as she is laid to rest with our father at the Mazomanie Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Agrace Foundation.

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services

Madison (608) 442-0477 www.866allfaiths.com


Published by Madison.com on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I will always miss Yvonne's smiles, sense of humor, caring and warmth. I am proud to have called her my friend for many years. We shared much over the years, including a great trip to Maine and NYC, cards, movies, dinners, etc. I'll miss the twinkle in her eyes and her wonderful sense of humor. My heartfelt condolences to her family.
Jean Wiechert
Family
June 20, 2021
We will love you and miss you always.
Ewa, Robert and Ula
Friend
June 17, 2021
Sincere sympathies to all of Yvonne´s family and friends. You weren´t the only ones who loved her! I met her during the 1st year of Tennyson. She brought many giggles and joy, cared about and befriended all the residents - a beautiful heart. May she Rest In Peace.
Connie Lange
Work
June 14, 2021
Liz & Family We are sorry to read of you Mom's passing. We hope that the loving thoughts & memories of her will carry you thru this time. Much love and many prayers to all. Nancy & Sam Alvey
Nancy & Sam Alvey
June 14, 2021
Dear Jim and family, I send my heartfelt sympathy to you on the death of your Mother. Thank you for taking such good care of her during her lifetime. May your fond memories sustain you through your grief. Marge Sutinen 4833 Tokay Blvd Madison 53711 [email protected]
Marge Sutinen
Friend
June 13, 2021
