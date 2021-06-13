Hottmann, Yvonne M.

MADISON - Yvonne M. Hottmann, age 89, passed away on June 7, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. She was born on Oct. 5, 1931, in Richland Center and was the daughter of June (Davis) Tyler. She graduated from Mazomanie High School, Class of 1950.

Yvonne married Marvin E. Hottmann on June 17, 1950. She is survived by her children, Mark (Sue Gleason) of Madison, Liz (Robert) Hinnenthal of New Ulm, Minn., Jim (Kevin Winter) of Key West, Fla., and Janine (Kermit) Smith of Madison; grandchildren, Marcus (Amber) Hinnenthal, Laura (Dave) Crabtree, John Hinnenthal, Jenna Smith and Leah Smith; great-grandchildren, Adele and Robert Hinnenthal, Emma, Amelia, and Owen Crabtree; step-brother, Bob Tyler; and several nieces and nephews. She leaves behind many friends who also loved to travel, read, shop, go to the theater and play cards.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin; her mother, June; her step-father, Keith Tyler; and step-sister, Shirley Tyler DeBruin.

The family would like to thank the staffs of Tennyson Assisted Living and Agrace HospiceCare for the care they provided Yvonne. A private family service and burial will be held as she is laid to rest with our father at the Mazomanie Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Agrace Foundation.

