Oglum, Zach "DK"

MADISON - Zach "DK" Oglum, age 29, passed away at Agrace Hospice on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, after an extended illness. He was born Dec. 9, 1990, in Madison, the son of AJ and Carrie Oglum.

Zach was very close to his family. He had a special bond with his grandma, Dee Long, and cousin, Jazmyne Long. He looked forward to family gatherings at his grandparent's home, Al and Kathy Oglum. He loved nothing more than sharing family stories and laughter with his aunt, Rebecca Oglum, and cousin, Henry Oglum. He is preceded in death by his grandpas, Jeff Long and Al Oglum. A heartfelt thank you to Zach's mentor, Rob Mueller-Owens.

Service details will be posted to the Oglum family's social media site.

