Eugene L. Wixom

July 2, 1939 ~ September 25, 2020

Eugene L. Wixom returned to his Father in Heaven on September 25th, 2020 after enduring a significant struggle with Alzheimer's disease. He and his wife of 52 years were living in Chardonnay Assisted Living in Twin Falls.

Eugene was born in a Wapello Idaho farmhouse on July 2, 1939 to Lawrence Bailey Wixom and Virginia Ruth Wixom. His parents divorced when he was a young teenager.. Eugene had three siblings, Bill, Les, and Beverly. Gene grew up in Blackfoot Idaho surrounded by his father, siblings, and many aunts and uncles and cousins.

In his early 20s Gene served in the National Guard while living in Blackfoot.

During and after graduating high school Gene worked for Albertsons for nineteen years and then Meadow Gold Dairies until he retired in 2000. The only sick or personal day Eugene ever missed from Meadow Gold was a single day to attend their son Bobby's funeral.

On July 19th, 1968, in Blackfoot Idaho Eugene married LaNora Janet Wixom (Godwin) who survives him. He loved her deeply throughout their marriage.

LaNora brought seven children to the marriage: Bobby, Billy, Julie, Angie, Chris, Wade and Geana. In 1969 their youngest son Rocky was born. Though some of the older children had strong bonds with their natural fathers Eugene immediately and always treated and loved all eight of the children, and later grandchildren, as if they were all his own. In 1969 they moved to Twin Falls, Idaho and raised their family there. Gene also helped raise his granddaughter LaNora Pokorney and his great-grandson Tucker Pokorney.

In 1978 Gene and LaNora became active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints have remained active since. They were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple in 1980.

Gene loved the outdoors frequently taking his family camping, fishing, inner-tubing, and visiting old mines and ghost towns all as often as he could every summer. Most of the camping included his brother Les and sister Bev and their families.

Though in his early years Gene had worked as a bartender and bouncer his children and grandchildren have long come to know him as a "gentle giant" because of his undeniably selfless, uncomplicated and kind heart.

Gene was loved by all of his immediate and extended family. They will sorely miss him but know that he left this world as a faithful servant of Jesus Christ.

Gene was preceded in death by his father Lawrence, mother Virginia, son Robert, and his granddaughter Gabreal.

He is survived by his wife LaNora Janet Wixom (Godwin), sons Billy Hidalgo, Wade (Yvonne) Gardner, and Rocky (Lori) Wixom and daughters Angie Thornton, Geana (Alan) Davis, Julia (Louis) Fayant, and Christine (Rick) Sabey, his brothers Bill (Marylin) Wixom, Leslie (Theresa) Wixom ,and his sister Beverly Bullock.

He had 21 grandchildren and 23 great-grand children.

His viewing will be held Friday, October 2, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at the LDS chapel located at 723 Hankins Road N., Twin Falls. It will be followed by a funeral service at 10:00 a.m. He will be buried with a graveside service at the Groveland Idaho Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. A live stream of the service will be located on Eugene's obituary page at whitereynoldschapel.com under the video/photo tab and select the webcast link.